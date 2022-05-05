7 ways to bond with mummy dearest this Mother’s Day: Take portrait photos, staycation at sea and more

Mothers and daughters share a relationship closer than we can ever imagine. We can relate to each other yet we may more likely challenge each other.

Findings in the Journal of Neuroscience attributes this to how the corticolimbic circuitry, which is responsible for regulating emotions, is more similar between mothers and daughters – compared to mothers and sons, for example. Perhaps it’s also because our mums have experienced what we are going through, and often successfully overcome these situations or setbacks.

No matter what age or stage, mum remains our parent-teacher-friend-mentor-role model – Chantalle Ng, Chen Yixin and Tay Ying aren’t shy about expressing their love and affection for their MediaCorp star-mums.