Make it personal this Mother's Day: 21 custom gift ideas for the mum who has everything
From utterly unique finds to precious presents she would never buy for herself.
In case you haven’t realised, Mother’s Day is right around the corner, May 14 to be exact. If you still haven’t planned a gift for Mummy Dearest, as well as the women who have spent their lives mothering you, you should be seriously worried.
But whatever you do now, avoid buying out of desperation because the lack of effort will show. What should you do then? Lucky for you that you’ve landed here on this page because CNA Lifestyle is here to help you up your gifting game with personalised gifts that ride the custom game. Oh, and remember to bookmark this page and revisit whenever you need gift suggestions.
1. APPLE AIRTAG, FROM S$29
Help her keep track of her stuff with an AirTag or two. But make it fun by customising them with a mix of her favourite emojis, initials and special numbers.
2. ORLY COLOR LABS CUSTOM NAIL POLISH, US$24/S$32
Does Mum have a thing for specific pantone colours? Then she’ll thank you for creating a custom shade. Meet a nail polish mixologist virtually. Work together on selecting a unique colour. Consider involving Mum in this to minimise nasty surprises. Besides, it could pan out as a nice bonding session. The custom shade will be bottled and shipped over in no time.
3. AESOP AROMATIQUE INCENSE, S$53
There are three scents to pick from – herbaceous, woody or spicy. At this price, we recommend buying all three scents and let Mum tailor her mood to the scent she lights when the occasion calls for it.
4. CASETIFY SAFFIANO LEATHER INITIAL APPLE WATCH BAND, US$50/S$66.50
Totally customisable, it’s all in your hands to create Mum’s 100 per cent unique watch band. Pick her lucky number or include colours she just can’t live without. Made from biodegradable leather, this watch band is water, sweat and even scratch resistant.
5. CUSTOMISED SILK SCARF, S$67.96, FROM ETSY
Say it in a scarf. Not only Mum will hear you, all your aunties and her BFF will also hear all about it.
6. BYND ARTISAN MINI PHOTO FRAME, S$45
Doesn’t matter how forgetful Mum can sometimes get, she’ll always want to be reminded of happy times with the family. Round up the best memories right here.
7. DIOR BEAUTY ENGRAVING SERVICE, FROM S$62
Give Mum a designer slice of Dior. Take your pick from lipsticks to fragrances to skincare. Write your message and have it engraved on your gift(s). Leave them to gift wrap, easy peasy!
8. THE SKININC SAVIOUR DOSE, S$88
Let Mum be among the first to try the world's first customisable night mask. How it works is, using the Deepsea Hydrating Mask as the base, Mum can choose from five encapsulated boosters - Clarify, Soothe, Glow, Age-proof and Detox - to personalise her mask.
9. MARK & GRAHAM X STEEL WATERPROOF TOTE, FROM US$69/S$92
This isn’t just a regular tote. What’s special is the custom monogram service. Pick from block letterings to emblems to sports-inspired, for a truly unique bag.
10. OAK AND LUNA MULTIPLE NAME NECKLACE IN GOLD VERMEIL, S$120
Doesn’t matter if your siblings all can’t be with Mum this Mother’s Day. But you absolutely can gather them all on this one necklace.
11. SWATCH CUSTOM MADE WATCH, FROM S$150
The Swiss watchmaker has taken out the guesswork. You can create your very own timepiece in four simple moves – choose a design, move the design as you wish, pick a mechanism then add a personal message.
12. HAT OF CAIN PANAMA HAT, FROM S$165
If Mum is concerned about sunspots, you might want to consider getting her a stylish Panama hat. To make it uniquely hers, pick a coloured headband in her favourite colour and even add fun accessories that will speak to the little girl in her.
13. THE DAILY EDITED LUGGAGE TAG AND ZIP TRAVEL WALLET SET, S$174.40
Help Mum get organised for her next girl’s trip. With her initials clearly printed, even if she forgets them, her girlfriends will be able to trace it back to her.
14. VALEUR ABSOLUE ELIXIR JOIE-ECLAT, S$200, AT ESCENTIALS
Put the spark back into Mum via this citrusy blend designed to release beta endorphins. And if you’re wondering what those sparkly yellow stones are in the bottle, they are citrine semi-precious stones. In gemology speak, citrines are a symbol of joy. But if harmony is what Mum needs right now, reach for Elixir Harmonie which is souped up by calming amethyst stones.
15. NIKE DUNK LOW UNLOCKED BY YOU, S$235
Co-create a fresh pair of kicks for Mum with customisable details like tie-dye print, recycled canvas and a spectrum of colours.
16. LIFORME CUSTOM YOGA MAT, £165/S$274
Bring out the sporty side of Mum by gifting her a one-of-a-kind yoga mat. Pick a colour she cannot resist, design an original alignment to suit her practice and then add a personal mantra to help her stick to the newfound habit.
17. MONICA VINADER LINEAR FRIENDSHIP BRACELET, S$280
Is Mum your best friend? Then why not wear matching friendship bracelets. To make it extra special, include an engraving that holds distinct meaning between the both of you on the bracelet.
18. WHITE TROUSSEAU SILK SLIP ROBE SET, S$299
Made from mulberry silk, this gorgeous silk pyjamas set can help Mum rest easy and top up on much needed beauty sleep. To make it extra special, don’t forget to personalise it with Mum’s name or a cute message.
19. WANDERLUST + CO 18K GOLD VERMEIL SPACE LETTER NECKLACE WITH CLASSIC BOX CHAIN, FROM S$331.58
Love Mum? Then spell it out. Personalise your message – you can choose up to 10 letters. One thing to note, that it takes 40 working days to bring Mum’s unique piece to life. If you’re pressed for time, consider name plate options that take only 17 days to make.
20. PALOLA MADE-TO-ORDER LEATHER BALLET FLATS, S$475
Has Mum been complaining about not being able to find comfortable shoes because of her bunions? Take her to Palola where she can get custom made ones to fit her perfectly. There are slides, ballet pumps and loafers to choose from.
21. BSKIN ELVI PRO, S$495
A new-age facial device that offers traditional benefits. There are three modes that Mum can choose from – Facial mode lightens pigmentation, Lift mode lifts skin and depuffs while Restore mode calms inflammation. The device’s leaf-shape doubles as a Gua Sha tool to relieve facial muscular tension and boost blood circulation. Regardless of which mode Mum decides on, her skin will thank you.