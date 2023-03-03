How did S$16,000 worth of luxury bags and clothes become mouldy inside a storage facility?

However, Lock + Store’s head of marketing and customer experience, Leona Lo, revealed: “The incident was not caused by water leakage but ‘change in temperature or humidity conditions’ as confirmed by our insurers. Non air-conditioned units do not have temperature or humidity control.”

However, Lock + Store’s explanation has only raised more questions for Ong.

“Is Singapore’s weather so drastic that it will cause condensation in a non air-conditioned unit? My question is, is it a normal occurrence?" she asked.

"Should tenants of L+S be expecting condensation on their items during storage? If it is a general case of temperature change and humidity in Singapore, then am I the only unit that is affected with water droplets and dampness found on my items? Shouldn't the other tenants be affected as well if Singapore had such a drastic temperature change? Is the temperature change man made or due to natural circumstances? Are there any other units affected so badly by such a change in temperature as claimed?”

Lock + Store has acknowledged that they “looked into the incident as soon as we received (the customer’s) feedback. Our country manager reached out to her and provided regular updates on our investigation”.

“We are sorry for the frustration the tenant experienced,” said Lo.

WHAT NOW?

It’s been two months since Ong moved her items out of storage, and she’s still seeking recourse for her damaged items. She said that so far the company has offered S$2,000 in compensation. It’s far from the S$16,000 (ie. the estimated value of all the damaged items) that Ong has requested for.

“The reason for the offer above is because the contract that I signed upon renting the storage facility is iron clad, protects the company from all liabilities,” Ong said.

According to her, Lock + Store also recommended to restore three items, worth about S$500 in restoration fees. The three items include two sentimental items – a cloth bag made by her mother-in-law and a comic book that YT’s best friend had gifted her – and a Prada bag worth about S$2,400 (“It’s one of the most expensive bags that I kept in storage”).