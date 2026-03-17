7 up-and-coming Korean bag brands to know before your next Seoul trip

These days, a trip to Seoul isn’t just about eating your weight in K-barbeque, salt bread and Dubai chewy cookies – or clearing entire shelves at Olive Young and the nearest K-pharmacy.

The real action? It’s happening in the boutiques.

From Gentle Monster and Ader Error to Andersson Bell, Seoul’s fashion neighbourhoods are packed with locals and tourists hunting down the next big thing. And when it comes to bags, brands like Osoi, Samo Ondoh, Stand Oil and Marge Sherwood are already firmly on the global radar – spotted on the arms of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo.