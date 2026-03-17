7 up-and-coming Korean bag brands to know before your next Seoul trip
Whether you’re looking for the next trendy IT bag or a timeless companion, take your pick from these stylish designs.
These days, a trip to Seoul isn’t just about eating your weight in K-barbeque, salt bread and Dubai chewy cookies – or clearing entire shelves at Olive Young and the nearest K-pharmacy.
The real action? It’s happening in the boutiques.
From Gentle Monster and Ader Error to Andersson Bell, Seoul’s fashion neighbourhoods are packed with locals and tourists hunting down the next big thing. And when it comes to bags, brands like Osoi, Samo Ondoh, Stand Oil and Marge Sherwood are already firmly on the global radar – spotted on the arms of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo.
But if there’s one thing Korea does exceptionally well, it’s launching tomorrow’s IT brand today.
The appeal is obvious: Quality craftsmanship, directional design and price points that don’t induce heart palpitations. Whether you’re into sleek minimalism, playful details, bold statements or timeless classics, there’s a Korean label that understands the assignment – and your OOTD.
Here are seven under-the-radar Korean bag brands to know for your next trip to Seoul (or your next online checkout session) – beyond the usual suspects.
1. LOEUVRE
If French girl chic met K-drama elegance, you’d get Loeuvre.
Founded in 2019, the brand has quietly built a cult following thanks to its architectural minimalism and European sensibility. You may have already seen its bags in K-dramas like The Judge From Hell, Business Proposal and Record Of Youth. Korean celebrities including Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo-young and actress Jung So-min are also fans.
Loeuvre’s strength lies in its balance: gentle curves meet defined lines, supple leather meets structured silhouettes. The result? Bags that feel soft yet polished – the kind that look better with each wear.
The Sac de Cle is a standout. A modern reinterpretation of a vintage box bag, it can be worn as a shoulder, tote or crossbody. It’s deceptively roomy, with three interior compartments that make organisation blissfully easy.
While Loeuvre began with bags, it has since expanded into ready-to-wear that carries the same refined, architectural DNA.
Where to buy: 29 Seoulsup 2-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Visit Maison Loeuvre for more details.
2. JEDREFEB 5
If your ideal bag doubles as an emotional support pillow, meet Jedrefeb 5.
The brand shot to fame in 2023 when actress Han So-hee was spotted at the airport with its cloud-like Croiffle Shoulder Bag – which promptly sold out. She later carried the Butterfly Shoulder Bag too, cementing its status as a soft-girl staple.
Expect slouchy silhouettes, puffed textures, ruffles, bows and quilted finishes – all executed with a light touch so it never veers into costume territory. The vibe? Youthful, romantic and effortlessly cool.
Practicality hasn’t been sacrificed for aesthetics either. The roomy interiors can fit laptops, water bottles and daily essentials, making them ideal for students and working professionals who like their bags equal parts cute and capable.
Where to buy: Check the brand’s Instagram account for pop-up details or visit Jedrefeb5 for more information. Jedrefeb5 ships to Singapore via Musinsa Global.
3. KOIMOOI
For those who miss the 90s – or wish they’d lived through them – Koimooi delivers newtro perfection.
Think edgy boho with a Gen Z twist: Fringe, studs, cut-outs and Y2K energy. It’s playful without being chaotic, nostalgic without feeling dated.
The Clip Tote Bag is a crowd favourite and comes in small and large sizes – structured enough for the office, relaxed enough for weekend errands. For the more trend-driven, there’s even a faux fur version that makes a statement without saying a word.
Each Koimooi piece pairs seamlessly with everything from a white tee and jeans to floaty dresses or oversized tailoring.
Where to buy: The Plaza Seoul Gift Store and Dongwha Duty Free (Gwanghwamun outlet). Worldwide shipping available via Koimooi.
4. MONDE MONDE
If “stealth wealth” is your aesthetic mood board, Monde Monde should be on your radar.
Founded in 2021, the brand specialises in clean, structured silhouettes that whisper luxury rather than shout it. Forget loud logos – these bags are all about proportion, polish and subtle detail.
Neutral colourways ensure each piece complements rather than competes with your outfit. The Monde Doctor Tote Bag is a highlight: a vintage-inspired doctor’s bag reimagined with sleek lines and a distinctive clock-detail clasp.
There’s even a backpack version for hands-free commuting.
Where to buy: 4F, 22 Jahamun-ro 10-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul (weekends only). Visit Monde Monde for more details.
5. ARCHIVEPKE
Minimalist – but make it colourful.
Founded in 2019, Archivepke blends clean silhouettes with playful pops of colour. Its name combines “archive” with “epke” (short for “etudes for people with keen senses”), reflecting its thoughtful design approach.
The Fling Bag is the brand’s icon. Adjustable straps allow it to transform from shoulder bag to swing bag to crossbody – essentially a day-to-night hero without the outfit change. It comes in everything from classic black and brown to bold red, mint and olive.
And because one Fling is never enough, there are multiple variations: The Mini Fling Twist, the roomy Fling Pot Bag and the casual Fling Messenger.
Archivepke has since evolved into a full fashion label offering ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories – but its bags remain the main character.
Where to buy: 7 Seoulsup 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Available via Musinsa Global for international shoppers.
6. ATELIER DE LUMEN
Imagine The Row – but without the eye-watering price tag.
Atelier de Lumen is beloved for its high-quality pebbled leather and timeless silhouettes that slot seamlessly into a modern urban wardrobe. It’s no surprise that K-fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike are fans.
Red Velvet’s Joy and Apink’s Ha Young have both been spotted with the Panier Petit Bag – compact yet practical enough for daily essentials. It’s charming, structured and ideal for brunches or date nights.
For work, the Pave Tote Bag delivers on both form and function, with a spacious interior and internal pockets that keep everything organised. Soft yet sturdy, it’s built for long office days.
Where to buy: 745-13 Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. More details via Atelier de Lumen.
7. CHRISTINE PROJECT
Overpackers, rejoice – this one’s for you.
Founded by ex-chef Christine Lee, Christine Project was born out of necessity. Lee needed a bag that could keep up with her hectic schedule – practical enough to carry everything, polished enough to look put-together.
The brand’s motto, “Plate Your Style”, reflects that philosophy: Merging functionality with fashion in a way that makes daily life easier.
Its signature Two Zipper Bag Original perfectly captures this ethos. Dual compartments allow you to separate work and personal items, and the spacious interior can reportedly fit a 16-inch MacBook. Finally – a bag that understands your “just in case” mentality.
Designed and produced in South Korea, it makes for a meaningful souvenir – though with worldwide shipping available, you won’t have to wait for your next Seoul trip to get one.
Where to buy: 58-9 Itaewon-ro 54-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Visit Christine Project for more details.