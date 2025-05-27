Skincare-infused sunscreens that fight UV damage and boost skin health – can they really do it all?
These new generation sunscreens don’t just protect against harmful UV damage, they are packed with skincare ingredients promising to improve skin health and enhance skin repair too.
When it comes to sunscreens, our demands are pretty high. It has to be lightweight (no one wants to deal with a tacky finish especially in Singapore’s heat and humidity), leave no white cast (an ashy-grey hue is a big no), and have high SPF protection (Singapore sits near the equator where UV intensity is at its strongest).
But these days, sunscreens are promising even more than just efficient UV protection. These are often packed with skincare ingredients that claim to help improve skin health and enhance skin repair, too.
According to Dr Rachel Ho, an aesthetic doctor at La Clinic, evidence for sunscreen’s role in preventing or delaying signs of ageing, such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines, is well established.
Dr Angeline Yong, a dermatologist and medical director at Angeline Yong Dermatology, added: “While sunscreen itself does not actively rejuvenate the skin in the way treatments like retinoids or lasers do, its role in preventing further damage is foundational for skin repair.”
Think of the use of sunscreen as playing a “supportive role for skin barrier functions and physiological repair mechanisms and any ongoing treatments to reduce signs of ageing”, said Dr Ho.
In short, regular sunscreen application is crucial as it not only prevents further skin damage but also allows skin to recover and maintain its health, which promotes a more youthful appearance over time, emphasised Dr Yong.
These sunscreens can be also seen as multi-tasking products that can offer additional benefits because of the ingredients in them.
And with consumers becoming savvier and more demanding, sunscreens – like serums and moisturisers – have also gone down the skinification (incorporating skincare ingredients) route.
The new generation of sunscreens offer not just UV protection, they now come complete with efficient formulations that are designed to care for our skin inside and out by including skin-loving ingredients like hydrating and anti-ageing actives that can improve skin texture and appearance.
Thus, these sunscreens can be also seen as multi-tasking products that can offer additional benefits because of the ingredients in them, added Dr Ho.
CAN NEW-GEN SUNSCREEN REPLACE SKINCARE?
Now that new-gen sunscreens are packed with skincare ingredients, does that mean that we can simplify our skincare routine by omitting other skincare products, like serums and moisturisers?
“If you would like to replace your skincare steps with a new-gen sunscreen, it’s important to remember that while sunscreens with added skincare ingredients – like antioxidants like Vitamin E, niacinamide or reparative peptides – can support skin health, there are still limitations so you should manage your expectations,” said Dr Yong.
The extent of benefits is variable and formula-dependent, as sunscreens with niacinamide listed at the bottom of its ingredient list are not the same as niacinamide serums that contain 5 per cent of the key active ingredient, added Dr Ho.
This is because the benefits of these actives are secondary to the primary goal of UV blocking, explained Dr Yong. Thus, “while some sunscreens may offer hydration or brightening properties, they shouldn’t replace dedicated treatments for specific concerns”.
Instead, assess your skin’s needs and specific concerns to determine whether you can simplify your routine or if additional products are necessary for optimal skin health.
If you’re unsure, follow this checklist:
SKIP YOUR SERUM OR MOISTURISER
- If your sunscreen is highly moisturising and you have normal, combination or oily skin.
- If your skin concerns are mild – a sunscreen with niacinamide and Vitamin E may replace a serum step as it can offer light hydration and a slight brightening effect, which is sufficient for general skin health maintenance.
DON’T SKIP YOUR SERUM OR MOISTURISER
- If you have dry or dehydrated skin as most sunscreens don’t provide enough long-term moisture.
- If you have specific skin issues like acne, hyperpigmentation or signs of ageing. This is because skincare actives in sunscreens are usually at lower concentrations and using a dedicated serum may be more effective.
- If your sunscreen delivers a matte finish because oil-free mattifying sunscreens can be drying.
- If you’re dealing with a colder or drier climate. Layering a moisturiser not only helps with skin hydration, but can also protect the skin barrier as well.
SKINCARE INGREDIENTS TO LOOK FOR IN YOUR SUNSCREEN
Consider these skincare ingredients in your new-gen sunscreen to boost skin health:
Niacinamide: Soothes inflammation, brightens and supports skin barrier function.
Antioxidants (Vitamin E, ferulic acid): Boosts UV protection by scavenging free radicals, providing an extra layer of protection against skin ageing.
Hyaluronic acid: Hydrates without heaviness – ideal for Singapore’s humid climate.
Ceramides: Strengthens the skin barrier and is especially beneficial for sensitive or drier skins.
6 SUNSCREENS THAT GO BEYOND UV PROTECTION
1. Re:erth Radiance Defense SPF50+/PA++++, S$65
This lightweight sunscreen also works hard to suppress the inflammation from the release of DAMPs (damage-associated molecular pattern) molecules that cause skin ageing. The secret lies in its blend of Japanese spring turmeric, carnosine, chestnut rose fruit, bilberry leaf and rose myrtle fruit extracts to brighten the skin tone, soothe the skin and reduce ROS (reactive oxygen species) that can damage skin’s collagen and elastin.
Available at www.reerth.com.
2. Paula’s Choice 5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF50, S$65
A sunscreen that doubles up as an anti-ageing moisturiser, it contains high SPF properties to protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays while also visibly brightening a dull complexion at the same time thanks to the 5 per cent vitamin C. Plus, the inclusion of algae-derived amino acids also helps strengthen the skin for a healthier complexion.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
3. Shiseido Perfect Sun Protector Lotion SPF50+/PA++++, S$70
Enriched with a new SynchroShieldRepair technology, this sunscreen strengthens its protective abilities when exposed to heat, water and even sweat, keeping you well-protected. In addition, it contains a unique Profesnse CEL complex that also helps firm the skin for a plumped and more youthful looking you.
Available at Shiseido store and counters.
4. Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum UV Fluid SPF50+/PA++++, S$88
A skincare-packed sunscreen, it protects against UV, blue light and pollution while also helping to improve fine lines and skin firmness with the help of narcissus tazetta bulb extract and argireline peptides. In addition, it has cordyceps and ginseng to boost skin’s vitality and reveal a brighter and more radiant complexion over time.
Available at Bobbi Brown store and counters.
5. Lancome UV Expert Xtreem Shield SPF50+/PA++++, S$155
Leveraging on over two decades of expertise and inspired by advanced sport conditions, this sunscreen features a unique self-recovery UV technology that reforms UV protection even with friction or mechanical stress like rubbing, so skin stays well-protected. But that’s not all, it also helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, enlarged pores and skin dullness too.
Available at Lancome counters.
6. Augustinus Bader The Sunscreen SPF50/PA++++, S$205
Besides UV protection, this also helps boost skin’s repair from external environmental stressors at the same time. Its exclusive TFC8 complex that’s packed with vitamins and amino acids together with microalgae extract restore the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while antioxidant-rich actives like raspberry seed and buriti oils, pomegranate flower, perilla leaf and Kakadu plum, to further enhance its photoprotective properties.
Available at Augustinus Bader counter and www.sephora.sg.