Skincare-infused sunscreens that fight UV damage and boost skin health – can they really do it all?

When it comes to sunscreens, our demands are pretty high. It has to be lightweight (no one wants to deal with a tacky finish especially in Singapore’s heat and humidity), leave no white cast (an ashy-grey hue is a big no), and have high SPF protection (Singapore sits near the equator where UV intensity is at its strongest).

But these days, sunscreens are promising even more than just efficient UV protection. These are often packed with skincare ingredients that claim to help improve skin health and enhance skin repair, too.

According to Dr Rachel Ho, an aesthetic doctor at La Clinic, evidence for sunscreen’s role in preventing or delaying signs of ageing, such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines, is well established.

Dr Angeline Yong, a dermatologist and medical director at Angeline Yong Dermatology, added: “While sunscreen itself does not actively rejuvenate the skin in the way treatments like retinoids or lasers do, its role in preventing further damage is foundational for skin repair.”

Think of the use of sunscreen as playing a “supportive role for skin barrier functions and physiological repair mechanisms and any ongoing treatments to reduce signs of ageing”, said Dr Ho.

In short, regular sunscreen application is crucial as it not only prevents further skin damage but also allows skin to recover and maintain its health, which promotes a more youthful appearance over time, emphasised Dr Yong.