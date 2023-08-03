Chinese actress Ni Ni shows pearl necklaces are hot again – 6 cool new ways to wear them now

There are two categories of pearls to choose from: Freshwater and saltwater pearls. The latter are generally quite a bit more costly than the former, because they are known to have a better lustre and are more scarce in terms of supply. This doesn’t mean that all freshwater pearls are cheap and that all saltwater pearls are extremely expensive – prices are dependent on the grade of quality, which will vary within each category.

What you should know is that the majority of pearls in the market – be they freshwater or saltwater – are cultured, which means that they are grown via human intervention, either via the introduction of a nucleus or other methods. So don’t be put off by the fact that they are cultured, as high-grade natural pearls are extremely hard to come by these days.

How much you want to spend on pearl jewellery is, of course, tied to your budget as well as how you’re going to wear them. If they are intended for everyday wear, it might be a good idea to go for something more affordable, which you can wear casually and with other types of jewellery without being overly concerned about damage and maintenance.