G-Dragon and Nike collaborate on World Cup collection for South Korea
As part of its X2 project, Nike has partnered with seven organisations from seven countries to launch capsule collections, with K-pop star G-Dragon's fashion line, Peaceminusone, representing South Korea.
World Cup 2026 is currently underway, and if you're supporting South Korea and want to show off your love, a certain K-pop legend has got you covered. Sports apparel company Nike has collaborated with G-Dragon's Peaceminusone on a capsule collection commemorating football.
The South Korean fashion line was founded by rapper and BigBang leader in 2016. The 37-year-old superstar also serves as its creative director.
Nike's collaboration with Peaceminusone is part of its X2 project, which sees it partnering with seven organisations from seven countries on numerous football-themed apparel. For instance, it is also collaborating with London-based brand Palace on merchandise honouring the English team, as well as Nocta by rapper Drake for Canada.
Items in the Nike and Peaceminusone collaboration include a puffer jacket featuring a daisy at the back, a reimagined Cryoshot CTR 360 shoe with a vintage look and more.
Before their Jun 12 match with the Czech Republic, members of the South Korean national team were seen training while wearing jerseys from the Nike and Peaceminusone collaboration.
As of writing, there is no word if the collection will be available in retail stores in Singapore.