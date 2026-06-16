G-Dragon and Nike collaborate on World Cup collection for South Korea

World Cup 2026 is currently underway, and if you're supporting South Korea and want to show off your love, a certain K-pop legend has got you covered. Sports apparel company Nike has collaborated with G-Dragon's Peaceminusone on a capsule collection commemorating football.

The South Korean fashion line was founded by rapper and BigBang leader in 2016. The 37-year-old superstar also serves as its creative director.

Nike's collaboration with Peaceminusone is part of its X2 project, which sees it partnering with seven organisations from seven countries on numerous football-themed apparel. For instance, it is also collaborating with London-based brand Palace on merchandise honouring the English team, as well as Nocta by rapper Drake for Canada.

Items in the Nike and Peaceminusone collaboration include a puffer jacket featuring a daisy at the back, a reimagined Cryoshot CTR 360 shoe with a vintage look and more.