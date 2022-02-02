Nike/Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 sneakers by Virgil Abloh beating auction estimates

Bids for 200 pairs of Nike/Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh are running well beyond Sotheby's initial estimates in an auction with a week to go.

The sale, which the Louis Vuitton creative designer helped to plan before his death from cancer at age 41 in November, will benefit The Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund for Black, African-American and students of African descent in the fashion industry.

"We're currently at around US$6.1 million (S$8.2 million) in hammer price," said Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, on Tuesday (Feb 1), when bids ran as high as US$80,000.

The original total estimate was US$1 million to US$3 million for the Jan 26 to Feb 8 auction. On opening day, the number of bids broke Sotheby's record for online sales.