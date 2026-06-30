How a Bangkok fashion label went from self-taught knitting to an IU music video and an LVMH Prize nod

When Bangkok knitwear label Nong Rak – which means “young love” in Thai – was named one of 20 semi-finalists for this year's LVMH Prize, it found itself in rare company.

Widely regarded as one of fashion's most influential platforms for emerging designers, the competition received more than 2,400 applications from around the world. Past finalists and winners have gone on to become some of the industry's most closely watched names like Simon Porte Jacquemus, which Blackpink’s Jennie has a weakness for, and Grace Wales Bonner, who now designs for Hermes’ menswear.

For founders Teerapat "Home" Phuangfueang, 31, and Cherry W Rain-Phuangfueang, 34, the recognition felt both validating and slightly surreal.

Neither had formal fashion training. And just a few years ago, the husband-and-wife duo were struggling to keep their small creative business afloat during the pandemic.