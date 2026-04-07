How Obbi Good Label quietly built a global following from a Geylang workshop
What began as a passion project between two leathercraft hobbyists is now stocked in more than 60 stores worldwide – but Obbi Good Label’s founders remain committed to craftsmanship, slow fashion and products designed to grow better with age.
Obbi Good Label’s customers are unlikely to be spotted in flip-flops on Orchard Road. Their devotion to dressing well transcends Singapore’s unforgiving humidity. Instead, they might be seen in naturally faded blue jeans and a white T-shirt from a heritage brand – a seemingly simple ensemble elevated by the character of well-made clothing.
“Traditional menswear often assumes cooler weather and layers like jackets, which don’t translate well in Singapore’s climate,” said founders Johnny Low and James Dung. “Culture and environment matter too. Wearing proper shoes or boots is strange in local HDB coffeeshops. This is largely shaped by how we grew up and how our city is designed.”
Still, the duo note that their customers are not part of the majority of men who give little thought to what they wear.
“Our customers value dressing properly and embrace menswear culture in their own way,” they said. “We don’t expect the local menswear scene to change dramatically – we can’t change the weather or environment. But we hope this niche group of men who care about dressing well continues to grow and stay true to their beliefs.”
The best things in a wardrobe should age well, and that “better” is something earned over time.
PASSION PROJECT
In a world of mass-market lookalikes and fast fashion, Obbi Good Label has remained steadfast in its commitment to handcrafted goods produced in small batches. What began as a passion project between two leathercraft hobbyists gradually evolved into a business as people began appreciating – and buying – their work.
Over time, the label grew into a more intentional brand as collections expanded and international stockists came calling. Today, Obbi Good Label can be found in more than 60 stores worldwide, in cities including New York, London, Shanghai and Sydney.
The brand may have evolved since its founding in 2009, and Low and Dung may have graduated from hobbyists to seasoned leathercraft professionals with a polished showroom in Geylang. But some things remain unchanged: Their commitment to quality and workmanship, and their enduring love for a well-made full-grain leather belt.
In their view, the belt is a fundamental part of menswear. A well-crafted one does more than hold up a pair of denim jeans – it quietly elevates an outfit and becomes a long-term wardrobe staple.
Obbi Good Label’s belt collection, inspired by Japanese craftsmanship and the rugged spirit of denim culture, is extensive. Prices range from S$173 for a full-grain, hand-dyed vegetable-tanned leather belt with a brass roller buckle to S$308 for one featuring a hand-hammered solid brass ranger buckle and belt tip.
Buying from Obbi Good Label also means subscribing to a philosophy that stands in direct contrast to fast fashion: The belief that the best things in a wardrobe should age well, and that “better” is something earned over time. Your outfit may not be TikTok-trendy, but it will be distinctly your own.
“We believe in buying what you need, not what you want,” said Low and Dung. “When you buy something you genuinely need, you’ll use it often, understand its function, and appreciate its usefulness over time. That’s when you realise you’ve truly gotten your money’s worth.”
We believe in buying what you need, not what you want.
SLOW FASHION
This slow-fashion approach has earned Obbi Good Label the loyalty of a small but discerning group of customers who value craftsmanship, quality menswear and independently made products.
“We’re happy to serve this community, have good conversations with them in our showroom, and build genuine relationships over time,” said the founders. “That is more than enough for us.”
That said, the duo still operate within the rhythms of the fashion industry. They release spring/summer and fall/winter collections, which include leather and canvas bags, belts, wallets, handmade sterling silver rings, apparel and even watches. These collections are showcased at international trade shows, where their retail partners – primarily menswear stores – place orders.
Perhaps most telling of their business ethos is that Low and Dung ultimately design for themselves. Their research and development is guided by what they personally like, what they would use, and what genuinely interests them.
Last year, for instance, they produced their own music and released it on CDs and vinyl records simply because they love music. They also created a nearly sold-out titanium field watch – a project inspired by their appreciation for watches.
“These creations are in high contrast to our core as leather makers,” they said. “But as long as we have the ability and opportunity, we don’t want to restrict ourselves to things we are familiar with, like leather and canvas. We want to experiment and grow Obbi Good Label as a lifestyle brand, while keeping leathercraft at our core.”
Seventeen years on, while many local brands have come and gone, Obbi Good Label continues quietly – without fanfare, celebrity endorsements or influencer campaigns.
In their world, the wear itself is the proof: That a wallet, belt or bag did not simply survive your life, but recorded it.
“Customers who came to us in 2009 are still with us in 2026,” said Low and Dung. “Everyone has simply grown older, just like the products they bought back then.”
Obbi Good Label is available at Rugged Gentlemen Shoppe.