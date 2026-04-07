How Obbi Good Label quietly built a global following from a Geylang workshop

Obbi Good Label’s customers are unlikely to be spotted in flip-flops on Orchard Road. Their devotion to dressing well transcends Singapore’s unforgiving humidity. Instead, they might be seen in naturally faded blue jeans and a white T-shirt from a heritage brand – a seemingly simple ensemble elevated by the character of well-made clothing.

“Traditional menswear often assumes cooler weather and layers like jackets, which don’t translate well in Singapore’s climate,” said founders Johnny Low and James Dung. “Culture and environment matter too. Wearing proper shoes or boots is strange in local HDB coffeeshops. This is largely shaped by how we grew up and how our city is designed.”