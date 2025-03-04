Why is my scalp suddenly so oily despite washing my hair regularly? Here's how to fix it
Here’s what could be causing it.
You’ve never had an oily scalp but recently, your hair roots have been looking and feeling greasier than they usually are, even though you’ve been washing your hair on a daily basis. It’s not a great look, for sure, but besides that, does it mean that your scalp has gone from dry or normal to oily for good?
What exactly is causing this oil slick on your head – is it simply due to the heat, a sign of ageing, perhaps, or could it be something you’re using on your hair or scalp that’s behind it?
SIMPLE REASONS FOR OILY SCALP
It makes sense to first take a look at the products you are using – have you been trying something new lately?
1. Heavy styling products. These can weigh down hair and trap dirt and oil, leading to an oily appearance quite quickly. Using a scalp serum that’s too heavy or putting on too much of it can also lead to product build-up and greasiness.
2. Your shampoo. That new one you're trying out might have a heavy formulation and is leaving residue. If you suspect that any of the above could be the case, stop using the product to ascertain if it is indeed the culprit.
3. Changes in weather conditions. We sweat more when the temperature and humidity rises. “Our sweat glands are located next to the sebaceous glands. When we perspire, the sweat spreads the sebum to hair shafts, making us feel that the scalp is oily,” said trichologist Leonica Kei, who is also the owner of Leonica K Trichology.
According to aesthetic doctor Dr Rachel Ho of La Clinic, increased humidity, in particular, has been linked to increased oil production by the sebaceous glands, although she noted that the pathophysiology behind this remains unclear.
4. Hormonal imbalance. This can have an impact on sebum secretion by sebaceous glands, which is why it is possible that one can develop an oily scalp later in life.
“Some of the factors that contribute to this include hormonal changes (brought on by puberty and pregnancy, for example). Medications (such as oral contraceptives) and medical conditions that disrupt hormonal balance can also contribute to an oily scalp,” said Dr Ho.
Kei pointed out other elements – including menstruation, menopause, ageing, stress, lifestyle, diet and even sleeping issues – that can also affect hormones.
“Sebaceous glands are controlled by male hormones in our body. The increase or decrease of these hormones will result in a dry or oily scalp. Some experience a change in scalp condition after childbirth. Some also notice that their scalp is oilier just before or after their period. A poor diet or unhealthy lifestyle may also affect sebum secretion, therefore impacting the scalp condition,” she explained.
Since many of these factors come and go, it is possible that some people only experience this increase in oiliness temporarily or sporadically, said Dr Ho. She also pointed out that it is not always easy to isolate the exact reason for this change in your scalp condition, since it is likely due to a combination of multiple factors for many.
A persistently oily scalp may lead to acne on the scalp.
A BIGGER PROBLEM DOWN THE ROAD?
Besides affecting your appearance, greasy locks may not be major issue. But can an oily scalp lead to more serious problems if left alone?
Kei says that a persistently oily scalp may lead to acne on the scalp – this causes inflammation, itching, and in more severe cases, may develop into an infection that can eventually cause hair loss and scarring.
“An oily scalp alone does not suggest your scalp has inflammation or is in an unhealthy state. However, in some people, it can contribute to a condition called seborrheic dermatitis, commonly known as dandruff when it affects the scalp,” said Dr Ho. This can happen since an oily “environment” allows a fungus (known as malassezia) that may lead to dandruff to thrive on the scalp.
KEEPING OILINESS AT BAY
What are the different ways of managing an oily scalp?
1. Keep it clean and fresh. “Wash frequently – shampoo daily using a mild but cleansing or clarifying shampoo," advised Kei. "If sebum secretion is overactive in your scalp, meaning that it feels oily by mid-day – it is perfectly fine for you to shampoo twice, or even thrice daily. A mild shampoo will not cause scalp dryness, even with frequent shampooing.”
2. Lifestyle adjustments. If you believe that certain unhealthy lifestyle habits may be contributing to your issue, it doesn’t hurt to correct them and see if doing so will alleviate the problem.
3. Use dry shampoo. This can help keep your tresses fresh throughout the day if oil breaks through – although it should not be relied on as a long-term fix or used in replacement of frequent shampooing.
“Dry shampoos work by using powders or sprays to soak up excess oil and build-up. However, they do not actually clean and remove dirt and build-up of cells like rinse-off shampoos will. The build-up of these can contribute to folliculitis and hair loss,” said Dr Ho. Therefore, if you use a dry shampoo, always shampoo thoroughly at the end of the day and ensure that the scalp is properly cleansed.
4. Skip heavy styling products. It’s obviously not a good idea to use heavy styling products like hair waxes and styling pomades and creams, when your scalp’s sebum production is in overdrive. These are generally highly emollient, can weigh down hair and easily make it look greasy – especially not ideal for hair that already tends to get slick quickly. If you must use a styling product, go for lighter options like styling gels, hair spray or mousse, and apply them sparingly.
5. Try a scalp serum or tonic. You can use scalp serums without exacerbating an oily-scalp issue. “Using a scalp serum or scalp tonic should not affect sebum production levels," said Kei. "However, take care to avoid products that are too heavy (creamy or oily), as they may cause hair follicles to clog. This can result in scalp pimples, inflammation, itchy scalp and so on. It is important to keep the scalp clean – scalp serum or scalp tonic should be lightweight, and water- or alcohol-based."