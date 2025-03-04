Why is my scalp suddenly so oily despite washing my hair regularly? Here's how to fix it

It makes sense to first take a look at the products you are using – have you been trying something new lately?

1. Heavy styling products. These can weigh down hair and trap dirt and oil, leading to an oily appearance quite quickly. Using a scalp serum that’s too heavy or putting on too much of it can also lead to product build-up and greasiness.

2. Your shampoo. That new one you're trying out might have a heavy formulation and is leaving residue. If you suspect that any of the above could be the case, stop using the product to ascertain if it is indeed the culprit.

3. Changes in weather conditions. We sweat more when the temperature and humidity rises. “Our sweat glands are located next to the sebaceous glands. When we perspire, the sweat spreads the sebum to hair shafts, making us feel that the scalp is oily,” said trichologist Leonica Kei, who is also the owner of Leonica K Trichology.

According to aesthetic doctor Dr Rachel Ho of La Clinic, increased humidity, in particular, has been linked to increased oil production by the sebaceous glands, although she noted that the pathophysiology behind this remains unclear.

4. Hormonal imbalance. This can have an impact on sebum secretion by sebaceous glands, which is why it is possible that one can develop an oily scalp later in life.

“Some of the factors that contribute to this include hormonal changes (brought on by puberty and pregnancy, for example). Medications (such as oral contraceptives) and medical conditions that disrupt hormonal balance can also contribute to an oily scalp,” said Dr Ho.

Kei pointed out other elements – including menstruation, menopause, ageing, stress, lifestyle, diet and even sleeping issues – that can also affect hormones.

“Sebaceous glands are controlled by male hormones in our body. The increase or decrease of these hormones will result in a dry or oily scalp. Some experience a change in scalp condition after childbirth. Some also notice that their scalp is oilier just before or after their period. A poor diet or unhealthy lifestyle may also affect sebum secretion, therefore impacting the scalp condition,” she explained.

Since many of these factors come and go, it is possible that some people only experience this increase in oiliness temporarily or sporadically, said Dr Ho. She also pointed out that it is not always easy to isolate the exact reason for this change in your scalp condition, since it is likely due to a combination of multiple factors for many.