Do skincare products expire? How can I tell if the ones in my drawer are still safe to use?

You might have a drawer full of skincare products, many of which were bought a long time ago. Do these expire? And if so, are these still safe to use?

Unless the product is classified as a drug, as acne treatments and sunscreen products are, you probably won't find an expiration date on it, said Dr Bruce Brod, a dermatologist at Penn Medicine.

The item might display a “period after opening” symbol – or a tiny icon of an open jar containing a figure like 12M or 18M, which denotes the number of months a product is suitable to use after it’s opened. But that labelling is not required on skin care products or cosmetics either, Dr Brod said. And even then, it won’t help you if you can’t remember when you opened it.

If skin care products are so old that you have forgotten when you bought them, you should avoid using them, Dr Brod said. “It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” he added, since applying products that are past their prime can come with risks.