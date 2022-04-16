A fashion brand for people obsessed with hotels? Check out designer Olympia Le-Tan's latest offerings

During the early days of the pandemic, designer Olympia Le-Tan missed travelling. Or rather, she missed hotels.

“I just wanted pajamas and nice sheets and table settings and robes,” she said. “The stuff you steal from a hotel. At least, the stuff you’d want to steal.”

And that’s how she came up with her new line, Hotel Olympia, which was introduced online this month. Le-Tan’s previous namesake line was known for its “book bags,” minaudieres embroidered with the cover of Lolita or Valley of the Dolls.