Omega x Swatch collection draws huge queues not only in Singapore, but also around the world
Watch enthusiasts across Japan, Australia, US, UK, Netherlands, Thailand and Hong Kong joined in snaking queues, for the opportunity to purchase the coveted MoonSwatch, inspired by the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch.
Long lines were reported at watch shops all around the world on Saturday (Mar 26) as the highly anticipated new collaborative collection by watchmakers Omega and Swatch went on sale.
The much-talked about BIOCERAMIC MoonSwatch collection is the surprising and colourful Swatch take on Omega's iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch, which typically sells for a minimum S$9,000.
Comprising 11 different Swatch models named after planetary bodies, the watches are priced at S$372 each and come in different colours. All the Swatch designs are in the brand’s patented BIOCERAMIC, a unique mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third material derived from castor oil.
In Singapore, the launch saw hundreds of people flock to Swatch outlets at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Saturday (March 26), with some starting to queue as early as 5.30am.
There were reports of massive unruly crowds, snaking queues and even a fainting incident, all in the quest of purchasing the coveted MoonSwatch.
And the hype and hoopla weren’t only confined to Singapore. Watch fans across Asia—including those in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong, all joined similar long queues outside their respective countries' watch stores.
Other reports and videos saw the same scenarios in Australia, US, UK and the Netherlands, with man enthusiasts braving long lines to get their very own MoonSwatch.
Although Swatch advised that the watch was not a limited edition and would be available in selected Swatch stores in the coming weeks, fans around the world seemed undeterred and determined to grab the opportunity to own an Omega-branded watch at high-street prices.
This unexpected partnership is a first between Swatch and Omega and is billed as the culmination of a trend of collaborations between luxury and street brands to create innovative new products that blend the best of both worlds.