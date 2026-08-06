From HDB flats to Peranakan tiles: How Onlewo turned Singapore's everyday heritage into contemporary design

From a distance, Mike Tay's prints appear as elegant graphic patterns. Look closer, however, and they reveal familiar Singaporean stories through intricate details – Peranakan tiles, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, HDB facades, and iconic landmarks woven into sophisticated designs.

Everything can be transformed into a pattern, said the print designer and creative force behind Onlewo, a Singapore design studio that transforms local heritage into contemporary keepsakes through homeware, fashion and gifts.

“For me, a pattern is like a medium or a vehicle – to spark a conversation, evoke an uplifting mood, recall a memory, or simply bring a smile to someone’s face,” said the 50-something Tay, who likens the process of designing a print to writing a book.