From HDB flats to Peranakan tiles: How Onlewo turned Singapore's everyday heritage into contemporary design
Discover how Onlewo transforms Singapore's architecture, culture and everyday icons into contemporary prints that celebrate heritage with style.
From a distance, Mike Tay's prints appear as elegant graphic patterns. Look closer, however, and they reveal familiar Singaporean stories through intricate details – Peranakan tiles, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, HDB facades, and iconic landmarks woven into sophisticated designs.
Everything can be transformed into a pattern, said the print designer and creative force behind Onlewo, a Singapore design studio that transforms local heritage into contemporary keepsakes through homeware, fashion and gifts.
“For me, a pattern is like a medium or a vehicle – to spark a conversation, evoke an uplifting mood, recall a memory, or simply bring a smile to someone’s face,” said the 50-something Tay, who likens the process of designing a print to writing a book.
"I enjoy identifying and piecing together the different elements, while still leaving room for a little surprise. That is also what I hope my patterns can convey – a sense of discovery, connection and joy.”
Onlewo began with two things – curiosity and a love for life.
FINDING PURPOSE IN THE EVERYDAY
After spending 15 years in the corporate world, Tay left to co-found Onlewo with his business partner Eugene Yip in 2015. While Yip oversees the business, the self-taught Tay leads the creative direction – despite never imagining a career in design. Before this, he had been drawn to photography, experimenting with Photoshop and learning printmaking in his spare time.
“Onlewo began with two things: Curiosity and a love for life. I’ve always been drawn to colours, stories, nature, people and places. Even before I became a designer, I found myself noticing details that many people would simply pass over.”
Over time, Tay realised those seemingly ordinary details carried emotional weight.
One place that profoundly shaped him was Tiong Bahru, where he once lived.
"When I moved into one of its conserved pre-war walk-up apartments, it felt as though I had stepped back into parts of my childhood," he recalled.
Tay found himself surrounded by graceful spiral staircases, floral metal grilles, colourful mosaics, vintage cement tiles and Art Deco architecture.
"It wasn't simply nostalgia. It made me realise these everyday details carry memories, stories and emotions. They're part of our collective identity, yet we often stop noticing them because they're so familiar."
That realisation became the foundation of Onlewo: Creating products that celebrate Singapore's culture while capturing the emotions people attach to the place they call home.
DESIGNING A SENSE OF HOME
Another turning point came during a trip to Hong Kong, where Tay discovered the lifestyle brand Goods of Desire.
"I saw how they transformed old building facades, everyday architecture and familiar urban details into colourful, contemporary products. It showed me that ordinary elements from one's surroundings could become expressive designs."
Back home, he noticed a gap. While Singapore offered plenty of souvenirs, there were few thoughtfully designed homeware pieces that reflected local stories in a contemporary way. Onlewo set out to change that.
The brand's name comes from the Chinese phrase "an le wo", meaning "a peaceful and happy nest."
"To me, a nest is more than just a physical home. Through our designs, I'd like to create little moments that make people feel at home – not just in the spaces they live in, but in the memories and emotions the products carry."
Through our designs, I'd like to create little moments that make people feel at home – not just in the spaces they live in, but in the memories and emotions the products carry.
HIDDEN STORIES IN EVERY PATTERN
For Tay, print design has always been about subtle storytelling rather than making loud visual statements.
His signature aesthetic blends heritage with understated whimsy, creating patterns that feel equally at home on wallpaper, upholstery, fashion and accessories.
"The constant thread weaving through my work is creating visual references that are recognisable yet discreet – designs that invite closer observation rather than revealing everything at first glance."
Beyond his own collections, Tay has created exclusive designs for corporate and institutional clients, often seeing his prints applied in unexpected ways.
Among his favourites are a bespoke mahjong set for luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe and a commissioned guest room at The Fullerton Hotel, where he designed Peranakan-inspired wallpaper, artwork, cushion covers and lampshades.
His portfolio also includes commemorative gifts for government agencies, apparel for diplomatic events and custom-designed products celebrating international partnerships.
"I'm honoured to be entrusted with these projects. We've also had the privilege of representing Singapore through design at overseas showcases, presenting collections inspired by Singapore and Peranakan culture across fashion, homeware and lifestyle products. Those opportunities have allowed us to share Singapore's creative identity with audiences around the world."
TRUSTING THE PROCESS
When Onlewo began 11 years ago, Tay's ambitions were refreshingly modest.
"I simply wanted to see my designs become beautiful, useful things. There was never a grand plan to build a big company."
Instead of chasing trends or fast fashion, he has grown the brand steadily, focusing on products with lasting meaning.
The journey, however, was far from easy.
"As a self-taught designer, I had to build everything from scratch. There were no shortcuts, and many people were understandably sceptical. Still, I trusted my instincts."
Wallpaper, in particular, tested that resolve.
"Many people didn't believe there was a market for Singapore-inspired designer wallpaper."
Today, Onlewo wallpapers can be found in homes and commercial spaces in Singapore and overseas, including the offices of BlackRock, SGX, Standard Chartered, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Embassy in Seoul.
Perhaps nowhere reflects Tay's philosophy better than his own home, where heritage-inspired wallpapers, textiles and decorative pieces surround him. Among his favourites is a wallpaper featuring his beloved Jack Russell, Titus, who has since passed away.
It's a fitting reminder of what Onlewo has always sought to create: Not just beautiful objects, but meaningful ones. For Tay, home is a sanctuary filled with stories, memories and quiet moments of joy – the very "peaceful and happy nest" that inspired the brand from the beginning.