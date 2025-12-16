Sleep, swim, sweat – and still shine: 'Ouch-free' jewellery you never have to take off

We love our jewellery. So much so that some of us are reluctant to remove it, choosing to wear it into the shower, while working out in the gym and even to sleep.

One problem, though, is that it can be a tad uncomfortable wearing them 24/7, especially in bed – being awoken by piercing pain from the ends of your ear studs is not quite the same as waking up to the sweet aroma of freshly brewed coffee. Then there’s the wear and tear to worry about. Sweat from a killer workout, salt water or chlorinated water from a swim can damage your jewellery.

But if you are one of those divine creatures who simply cannot be seen without jewellery, there are options that are not restrictive to wear and are durable enough to stand up to the rigours of constant use. Here are some hardy, ouch-free options.