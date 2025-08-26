From stationery to puffer bags: How The Paper Bunny became one of Singapore’s top lifestyle brands

If you live in Singapore, chances are you will know someone who owns something from The Paper Bunny, whether it's their ubiquitous Puffer Swing bag, a daily planner, or a pastel tumbler.

The brand was founded in 2013 by Jaime Lee, 39, and her husband Justin Tan, 41, while both were still practising law. For eight years, they operated primarily online, expanding gradually from stationery into accessories, bags and lifestyle essentials, and nurturing a loyal community before deciding that physical retail would add meaningful value.

That moment came in 2021, when they opened their first store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.