From stationery to puffer bags: How The Paper Bunny became one of Singapore’s top lifestyle brands
As The Paper Bunny opens its second store at VivoCity, its founders reflect on building a brand whose bags have become part of the “Singaporean Girl Starter Pack” memes.
If you live in Singapore, chances are you will know someone who owns something from The Paper Bunny, whether it's their ubiquitous Puffer Swing bag, a daily planner, or a pastel tumbler.
The brand was founded in 2013 by Jaime Lee, 39, and her husband Justin Tan, 41, while both were still practising law. For eight years, they operated primarily online, expanding gradually from stationery into accessories, bags and lifestyle essentials, and nurturing a loyal community before deciding that physical retail would add meaningful value.
That moment came in 2021, when they opened their first store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Now, four years on, The Paper Bunny has opened its second outlet at VivoCity in August. “We’re very selective about location,” said Lee. “Singapore isn’t huge, we don’t need to be in every mall. But we knew we wanted a second space eventually and VivoCity just felt like the right fit.”
“You can buy products anywhere now,” added Tan. “For us, the retail experience is very important in brand building. It’s what people leave the shop with at the end of the day.”
While the Takashimaya store remains their flagship, The Paper Bunny’s VivoCity branch offers a chance to reach a different crowd – more families, more locals, more Sentosa-bound tourists. “It’s exciting to see how people who may not have shopped with us before will respond to the space,” said Lee.
“It’s like renovating your first home – you always realise later what you’d do differently,” Tan shared, laughing. “We took all those lessons and applied them here.”
The new store, according to the founders, is slightly larger, more immersive, and more intuitive. From rethinking mirror placement to centralising digital screens that show product styling ideas, every detail serves a purpose. “Our hope is that someone might walk in to check out a product they saw on social media, but end up discovering all the other different pieces we’re offering – maybe something they want to gift their sister, or use at work,” said Lee.
FROM STATIONERY TO SINGAPOREAN STAPLE
Launched over a decade ago in 2013, The Paper Bunny began as a stationery brand – hence the name. But over time, the team realised that their design philosophy could extend far beyond paper goods. “There was always this gap between form and function,” explained Lee. “Things looked pretty but didn’t work well, or they were practical but not aesthetically pleasing. We wanted to create things that were both.”
Today, The Paper Bunny spans ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and even a pet collection. "We're designing for real life, and real life is multifaceted. You go from walking your dog to brunch with friends to bedtime skincare, all in one day,” said Lee.
That holistic lifestyle approach helped the brand evolve into what it is today, even if it confused people at first. “Back when we didn’t have a store, some retail partners didn’t know where to place us,” Lee recalled. “They’d ask, ‘Are you a women’s brand? A fashion brand? A home brand?' It was hard to define us. But we knew what we were doing, we just had to stay consistent.”
THE PUFFER PHENOMENON
One product line that needs no introduction? The Puffers – a collection of pillowy bags that became a viral sensation in 2023. The Puffer Swing, a slouchy, 80s-inspired shoulder bag, and the Puffer Shopper, a roomy quilted tote, remain top sellers today.
The success didn’t happen in a vacuum. The puffer bag trend was first popularised by high-street brand COS, whose oversized quilted totes found fans in the fashion set – including Jennie from Blackpink. That set off a wave of similarly plush styles across the industry. In Singapore, both The Paper Bunny and Beyond The Vines released their own takes, with many of these bags selling out quickly and even resurfacing on Carousell at eye-watering resale prices.
The founders decline to reveal estimated sales of the Puffers, but insist its popularity is not a result of manufactured hype. “We didn’t do anything to engineer the queues or limit quantities,” asserted Tan.
Rather than feel pressured to repeat the success of the Puffers, the team sees it as a lesson in resonance. “We were in a season where people were de-prioritising luxury, people want the autonomy to decide that if they like the bag, then it's good for them,” said Lee. “At the end of the day, when we design our pieces, we just want to make sure we put in the best thought possible. Making a product viral does not guide our design process.”
Other hits have since followed, like The Vessel, a new silhouette introduced this year that doubles as both a shoulder and crossbody bag, complete with a built-in charm clip for customisation. “That little detail – being able to hook on your water bottle or charms – makes such a difference. It’s what our customers love.”
SO, WHAT’S THE SECRET?
Asked what they think The Paper Bunny has gotten consistently right, especially in a time when many local labels are struggling to stay relevant, and the couple’s answer is simple: Care.
“We really care about our customers,” said Lee. “We design with their rhythms in mind. Where the zips go, how long the strap is, whether something works from day to night – it all matters to us.”
That sense of intentionality extends to how they decide which categories to enter next, whether it's a pet collection or bag charms. “The medium doesn’t matter,” she explained. “It’s the intention behind it. If it serves our customer’s everyday life, it fits the brand.”
In a thriving homegrown lifestyle scene, The Paper Bunny is often mentioned alongside Beyond The Vines, another Singaporean label known for its bold graphics and its own cult-favourite item, the Dumpling Bag. While the parallels are hard to miss – both brands have devoted followings, a similar price point, and distinctive visual identities – Lee is quick to reframe the conversation.
“To compare is human, and the consumer’s way of making sense of their preferences,” said Lee. “We are very heartened by the love and enthusiasm that our community has shown to us. We have deep respect for all original work by other local brands doing good things – as a design community we need to support one another, and it is in all our interests that we thrive together.”
The Paper Bunny’s bags are so recognisable that they’re often included in online “Singaporean Girl Starter Pack” memes, alongside crop tops and claw clips. For some brands, that level of ubiquity might feel reductive. But for this couple, it’s a moment of both pride and perspective.
“It never ceases to fill me with a sense of awe and appreciation to see somebody carrying something that you made,” shared Tan. “You can’t describe the feeling. It’s priceless.”
Lee agrees, with one caveat. “At the same time, we hope that it won’t just be a ‘Singaporean’ thing,” she adds. “No matter where you are in the world, you pick it up because it’s great for you and because it fits into your life.
POWER COUPLE
Behind the brand’s calm exterior is a real-life couple navigating business, parenthood and personal growth. Inevitably, the work follows them home.
Lee recalls one night when Tan casually brought up an operations issue – just as they were winding down for bed. “Two minutes later he was snoring on the bed, and I was lying there, unable to switch off,” she laughed.
Tan protested: “I didn’t mean to keep you awake!”
“After that incident, we learned to respect each other’s space a little bit more,” Lee said with a smile.
With two young boys at home, clearer boundaries have become essential. “We use Slack for work. After hours, we try to leave it alone,” she added.
Spending every day together – at work and at home – has also revealed new sides of one another.
“Justin’s the more introverted one, but I’ve been really touched by how deeply he cares for the team,” shared Lee. “He loves being here with the team. He’s always thinking about how to support them better.”
“And I’ve seen Jaime in a whole new light as a leader. Everyone respects her. She has this way of making our messaging personal, but also clearly communicating what needs to get done. It’s a gift.”