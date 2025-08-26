Logo
From stationery to puffer bags: How The Paper Bunny became one of Singapore’s top lifestyle brands
Style & Beauty

As The Paper Bunny opens its second store at VivoCity, its founders reflect on building a brand whose bags have become part of the “Singaporean Girl Starter Pack” memes.

(Photo: The Paper Bunny)

Chin Chih Lin
26 Aug 2025 07:14AM
If you live in Singapore, chances are you will know someone who owns something from The Paper Bunny, whether it's their ubiquitous Puffer Swing bag, a daily planner, or a pastel tumbler.

The brand was founded in 2013 by Jaime Lee, 39, and her husband Justin Tan, 41, while both were still practising law. For eight years, they operated primarily online, expanding gradually from stationery into accessories, bags and lifestyle essentials, and nurturing a loyal community before deciding that physical retail would add meaningful value.

That moment came in 2021, when they opened their first store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

The Paper Bunny founders Jaime Lee, 39, and her husband Justin Tan, 41. (Photo: The Paper Bunny)
Now, four years on, The Paper Bunny has opened its second outlet at VivoCity in August. Were very selective about location,” said Lee. Singapore isnt huge, we dont need to be in every mall. But we knew we wanted a second space eventually and VivoCity just felt like the right fit.”

You can buy products anywhere now,” added Tan. For us, the retail experience is very important in brand building. It’s what people leave the shop with at the end of the day.”

The Paper Bunny at Vivocity. (Photo: The Paper Bunny)

While the Takashimaya store remains their flagship, The Paper Bunny’s VivoCity branch offers a chance to reach a different crowd – more families, more locals, more Sentosa-bound tourists. Its exciting to see how people who may not have shopped with us before will respond to the space,” said Lee.

Its like renovating your first home – you always realise later what youd do differently,” Tan shared, laughing. We took all those lessons and applied them here.”

(Photo: The Paper Bunny)

The new store, according to the founders, is slightly larger, more immersive, and more intuitive. From rethinking mirror placement to centralising digital screens that show product styling ideas, every detail serves a purpose. Our hope is that someone might walk in to check out a product they saw on social media, but end up discovering all the other different pieces we’re offering – maybe something they want to gift their sister, or use at work,” said Lee.

FROM STATIONERY TO SINGAPOREAN STAPLE

Launched over a decade ago in 2013, The Paper Bunny began as a stationery brand – hence the name. But over time, the team realised that their design philosophy could extend far beyond paper goods. There was always this gap between form and function,” explained Lee. Things looked pretty but didnt work well, or they were practical but not aesthetically pleasing. We wanted to create things that were both.”

The Pets & Picnic collection. (Photo: The Paper Bunny)

Today, The Paper Bunny spans ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and even a pet collection. "We're designing for real life, and real life is multifaceted. You go from walking your dog to brunch with friends to bedtime skincare, all in one day,” said Lee.

That holistic lifestyle approach helped the brand evolve into what it is today, even if it confused people at first. Back when we didnt have a store, some retail partners didnt know where to place us,” Lee recalled. Theyd ask, Are you a womens brand? A fashion brand? A home brand?' It was hard to define us. But we knew what we were doing, we just had to stay consistent.”

THE PUFFER PHENOMENON

The Puffer series bags. (Photo: The Paper Bunny)
One product line that needs no introduction? The Puffers – a collection of pillowy bags that became a viral sensation in 2023. The Puffer Swing, a slouchy, 80s-inspired shoulder bag, and the Puffer Shopper, a roomy quilted tote, remain top sellers today.

The success didn’t happen in a vacuum. The puffer bag trend was first popularised by high-street brand COS, whose oversized quilted totes found fans in the fashion set – including Jennie from Blackpink. That set off a wave of similarly plush styles across the industry. In Singapore, both The Paper Bunny and Beyond The Vines released their own takes, with many of these bags selling out quickly and even resurfacing on Carousell at eye-watering resale prices.

Jennie from Blackpink. (Photo: Instagram/jennierubyjane)

The founders decline to reveal estimated sales of the Puffers, but insist its popularity is not a result of manufactured hype. We didnt do anything to engineer the queues or limit quantities,” asserted Tan.

Rather than feel pressured to repeat the success of the Puffers, the team sees it as a lesson in resonance. “We were in a season where people were de-prioritising luxury, people want the autonomy to decide that if they like the bag, then it's good for them,” said Lee. “At the end of the day, when we design our pieces, we just want to make sure we put in the best thought possible. Making a product viral does not guide our design process.”

The Vessel collection. (Photo: The Paper Bunny)

Other hits have since followed, like The Vessel, a new silhouette introduced this year that doubles as both a shoulder and crossbody bag, complete with a built-in charm clip for customisation. That little detail – being able to hook on your water bottle or charms – makes such a difference. Its what our customers love.”

SO, WHAT’S THE SECRET?

Asked what they think The Paper Bunny has gotten consistently right, especially in a time when many local labels are struggling to stay relevant, and the couple’s answer is simple: Care.

We really care about our customers,” said Lee. We design with their rhythms in mind. Where the zips go, how long the strap is, whether something works from day to night – it all matters to us.”

That sense of intentionality extends to how they decide which categories to enter next, whether it's a pet collection or bag charms. The medium doesnt matter,” she explained. Its the intention behind it. If it serves our customers everyday life, it fits the brand.”

In a thriving homegrown lifestyle scene, The Paper Bunny is often mentioned alongside Beyond The Vines, another Singaporean label known for its bold graphics and its own cult-favourite item, the Dumpling Bag. While the parallels are hard to miss – both brands have devoted followings, a similar price point, and distinctive visual identities – Lee is quick to reframe the conversation.

To compare is human, and the consumers way of making sense of their preferences,” said Lee.We are very heartened by the love and enthusiasm that our community has shown to us. We have deep respect for all original work by other local brands doing good things – as a design community we need to support one another, and it is in all our interests that we thrive together.”

@iamfallingfeathers Basic Singaporean Girl Starter Pack @Beyond The Vines @The Paper Bunny @OwalaSG ♬ CM, pet, baby, cute, piano(1506768) - KosukeKawaguchi

The Paper Bunnys bags are so recognisable that they’re often included in online Singaporean Girl Starter Pack” memes, alongside crop tops and claw clips. For some brands, that level of ubiquity might feel reductive. But for this couple, its a moment of both pride and perspective.

It never ceases to fill me with a sense of awe and appreciation to see somebody carrying something that you made,” shared Tan. You cant describe the feeling. Its priceless.”

Lee agrees, with one caveat. At the same time, we hope that it wont just be a Singaporeanthing,” she adds. No matter where you are in the world, you pick it up because its great for you and because it fits into your life.

POWER COUPLE

Behind the brands calm exterior is a real-life couple navigating business, parenthood and personal growth. Inevitably, the work follows them home.

Lee recalls one night when Tan casually brought up an operations issue – just as they were winding down for bed. Two minutes later he was snoring on the bed, and I was lying there, unable to switch off,” she laughed.

Tan protested: “I didn’t mean to keep you awake!”

After that incident, we learned to respect each other’s space a little bit more,” Lee said with a smile.

With two young boys at home, clearer boundaries have become essential. “We use Slack for work. After hours, we try to leave it alone,” she added.

Spending every day together – at work and at home – has also revealed new sides of one another.

Justins the more introverted one, but Ive been really touched by how deeply he cares for the team,” shared Lee. He loves being here with the team. Hes always thinking about how to support them better.”

And Ive seen Jaime in a whole new light as a leader. Everyone respects her. She has this way of making our messaging personal, but also clearly communicating what needs to get done. Its a gift.”

Source: CNA/yy

