Paris Fashion Week: Hermes taps fashion as camouflage
Creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s one-colour concept created a minimalist feeling even when the looks featured layering and details.
Hermes creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski made a simple, but powerful, proposition for fall – creating each look in the same shade of colour so it seemed to melt into itself, like camouflage.
"Just as a second skin exists beneath the surface of a tree, a bark like fabric, there is a dialogue constantly taking shape between materials, between colours, between details," the fashion house said, poetically.
The one-colour concept created a minimalist feeling even when the looks featured layering and details, such as long duffel-style coats in double-sided cashmere, zip-up coats in shiny lambskin, embroidery, belts, buckles and straps.
The first look, a loose textured double skirt dress, came in cognac red. It sported a hat reminiscent of equestrians styles – unsurprising given the house's close association with show jumping.
The monochromatic musing continued throughout amid textural tensions – such as one sheeny red silk pleated skirt that contrasted chicly with the accompanying long suede boots.