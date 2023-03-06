Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Paris Fashion Week: Hermes taps fashion as camouflage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Paris Fashion Week: Hermes taps fashion as camouflage

Creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s one-colour concept created a minimalist feeling even when the looks featured layering and details.

Paris Fashion Week: Hermes taps fashion as camouflage

(Photo: Hermes)

06 Mar 2023 12:56PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 12:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hermes creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski made a simple, but powerful, proposition for fall – creating each look in the same shade of colour so it seemed to melt into itself, like camouflage.

"Just as a second skin exists beneath the surface of a tree, a bark like fabric, there is a dialogue constantly taking shape between materials, between colours, between details," the fashion house said, poetically.

The one-colour concept created a minimalist feeling even when the looks featured layering and details, such as long duffel-style coats in double-sided cashmere, zip-up coats in shiny lambskin, embroidery, belts, buckles and straps.

The first look, a loose textured double skirt dress, came in cognac red. It sported a hat reminiscent of equestrians styles – unsurprising given the house's close association with show jumping.

The monochromatic musing continued throughout amid textural tensions – such as one sheeny red silk pleated skirt that contrasted chicly with the accompanying long suede boots.

Source: AP/yy

Related Topics

fashion Paris Hermes

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement