Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton draws stars with a vintage-tinged ode to French style

Paris' Musee d'Orsay was, for the duration of Louis Vuitton's 15-minute show, a museum transformed: A buzzing circus of sparkle and camera flashes where the rich, powerful and famous mingled on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere put on a resplendent and passionate vintage-tinged ode to French style, prompting cheers from the audience that echoed around the lofty chambers.

The excitement was palpable, even among the VIPs.