When Desmond Tan bumped into Park Bo-gum at Louis Vuitton’s show in Bangkok

What happens when stars collide? We're referring to that moment when Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan literally bumped into South Korean star Park Bo-gum at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 spinoff show in Bangkok on Wed (Jun 1).

Rubbing shoulders with Park, Tan cheekily hollered, “Singapore loves you!”, to which Park, as if on cue, responded with an equally cheeky “I love Singapore!”, before being ushered away by his posse of security guards.

Park has been away from the public eye since enlisting for military service back in 2020. This marks the 28-year-old’s first public appearance since his discharge in April. Should the Reply 1988 star make his way to Singapore anytime soon, his Singapore fans might have Tan to thank for that shout-out.