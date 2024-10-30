K-drama star Park Seo-joon on men’s mental health and the power of exercise

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon hopes “to inspire others to find their own authentic ways to be well”. As a Lululemon ambassador, he leads the brand's Together We Grow campaign that aims to promote wellbeing via movement and social connections.

Park told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview that working as a wellness ambassador for the brand opened his eyes "to realise the importance of having balance in our lives – not just physically but also mentally and socially”.

ON MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH

Championing awareness for men’s mental health, the 35-year-old said that mental health is key for him. “I hope we can develop a culture where it’s natural to openly share our feelings and express emotions," he said.

“In Korea’s entertainment industry and today’s pop idol culture, there is immense pressure and incredible expectations. Through my own challenging experiences and struggles, I believe in the importance of recognising what you value, finding your own definition of balance, and learning to protect all dimensions of your wellbeing.”