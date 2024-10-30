K-drama star Park Seo-joon on men’s mental health and the power of exercise
In his role as Lululemon ambassador, the actor hopes “to inspire others to find their own authentic ways to be well”.
South Korean actor Park Seo-joon hopes “to inspire others to find their own authentic ways to be well”. As a Lululemon ambassador, he leads the brand's Together We Grow campaign that aims to promote wellbeing via movement and social connections.
Park told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview that working as a wellness ambassador for the brand opened his eyes "to realise the importance of having balance in our lives – not just physically but also mentally and socially”.
ON MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH
Championing awareness for men’s mental health, the 35-year-old said that mental health is key for him. “I hope we can develop a culture where it’s natural to openly share our feelings and express emotions," he said.
“In Korea’s entertainment industry and today’s pop idol culture, there is immense pressure and incredible expectations. Through my own challenging experiences and struggles, I believe in the importance of recognising what you value, finding your own definition of balance, and learning to protect all dimensions of your wellbeing.”
“On a personal level, I’ve faced challenges with mental health, especially in the year when I was out of work. It felt longer than it actually was, and during that time, I realised that everyone deals with stress differently. The time it takes to readjust mentally and physically varies from person to person.”
The Itaewon Class actor added: “Looking back, I see that many of those worries that I had weren’t as big as I thought. Instead of denying the tough moments when I felt like giving up, I learned to accept them and let time work its magic. In a way, it really came down to willpower and I’ve found that embracing those feelings helps the healing process.”
THE POWER OF EXERCISE
One of his preferred ways to clear his mind is through exercise. “I like to keep my workouts fresh and avoid getting stuck in a repetitive routine. I’ve learned that when your body gets used to the same movements, you can lose motivation.”
And to keep things fresh, he mixes up his exercise.
“Sometimes I do circuit training, other times I switch between weights and cardio, and I’ll focus on one or the other depending on how I feel. I really think that changing up my routine is beneficial for my body and keeps things interesting.”
But what happens when life gets in the way? The actor likes to remind himself that it’s okay to restart.
“There are times when my shooting schedule makes it tough to stay consistent. At first, it can be disheartening to feel my strength drop, but my body adapts quickly which keeps me motivated to push on.”
He added: “I’ve noticed that if I stick with a workout for more than three weeks, I really start to see and feel the results – especially when I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror!”
Park admitted that he never used to pay attention to sportswear functionality. “I used to just grab a cotton T-shirt and shorts for gym.”
Now, he swears by the Lululemon Metal Vent Tech top and Pace Breaker shorts, which has "made a big impact" on his performance. He shared that he even wears them while travelling because of their simple design.