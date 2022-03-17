Want to score designer goods for a lot less? Here’s why you shouldn’t overlook pawnshops

It has never been easier to acquire designer arm candy for your wardrobe in a sustainable way. You probably already know of resale platforms, rental services and Carousell. Now, add pawnshops to your list of places to hit up when you are in the mood for some luxe for less.

Yes, you read that right. Today’s pawnshops do not just deal with your grandmother’s gold coins and bars anymore. In recent years, some pawnshop chains in Singapore, including Maxi-Cash, ValueMax and MoneyMax have become somewhat of a “secret” haunt for savvy, eagle-eyed shoppers.