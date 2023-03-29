How Singaporean shoe brand Pazzion evolved beyond footwear, with cafes and homeware

True to its name, Singapore shoe label Pazzion was born out of founder-director Tom Ng’s penchant for shoes.

After graduating and spending a few years working in sales, the mechanical engineer decided to heed his entrepreneurial calling and launched a men’s shoe store in 2002. The store did well but upon realising that there was a market for affordable, well-crafted ladies’ footwear, he decided to change his business focus.

In 2005, the first Pazzion store was opened at Marina Square offering a range of trendy women’s footwear. His leap of faith paid off and more stores followed shortly after.