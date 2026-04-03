How 3 sisters from Surabaya turned Peggy Hartanto into one of Indonesia’s most recognisable fashion exports

The brand’s clothes project authority without aggression, offering a distinctly modern interpretation of power dressing that is grounded in structure, proportion and presence rather than severity.

Their story, however, began in an unlikely spot – a workshop in their hometown Surabaya, surrounded by machinery and industrial hardware.

AN EARLY LESSON

“Our family has an engineering and trade background. Nobody we knew worked in fashion or as creatives,” said Peggy. As children, she and her sisters were often brought to the family workshop after school.

“I always knew that being an entrepreneur is what I strive to do later,” she reflected. “But I think it would surprise little Peggy to know that the things she loved – art and creative work – is actually what she will do for a living.”

That little girl would go on to graduate as Best Student in Fashion Design at the Raffles College of Design and Commerce in Sydney – but not without a crucible moment. Two weeks before her final show, Peggy’s lecturer delivered a blunt verdict: The collection was “simply not good enough”. She would have to redo it from scratch.

“I remember crying a lot, redesigning, sewing, starting all over again while counting days to the show,” she said. “But that pressure forced me to think and create beyond what I did before.” The lesson it left behind: Never settle for less than the best.