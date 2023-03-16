What is permanent jewellery? Here's all you need to know about the biggest jewellery trend right now

No prizes for guessing where the latest wave of this trend sparked off – on TikTok, where young adults are showing off their permanent bracelets and the whole process of how these accessories are put onto their wrists. They have, however, been around for quite a few years before they went viral recently – trendy jewellery brand Catbird, in New York City, is among the first (if not the very first) to introduce the concept and product, calling it a Forever bracelet.

Those who are keen to get one will be glad to know that there are a handful of jewellery brands in Singapore that offer permanent jewellery. Curious Creatures is one of them and the first, according to co-founder Larissa Tan, who said that it went viral in Singapore since the brand launched it here last year.

“Prior to that, consumers who knew about this trend on TikTok will have to fly to the US, UK or Australia to get it done. We loved this concept when we spotted it in 2019 and thought about bringing it to our shores, but spoke to friends and customers, and realised it would have been too early. It wasn’t viral back then," shared Tan.

"Fast-forward four years, post-COVID lockdowns, this jewellery trend took off in the US, UK and Australia. Consumers either love the concept’s significance when you do it with the ones you love or want to have it because of FOMO, since it’s the most viral (jewellery) trend right now."