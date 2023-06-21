Pharrell Williams makes his debut as Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Best known as the singer and writer of pop hits Happy and Blurred Lines, 50-year-old Williams ended months of speculation by filling the shoes of his friend Virgil Abloh who held the job from March 2018 until his death in November 2021. Abloh had been the industry's highest profile Black designer, credited with forging a place for street style and loose skateboard looks in high-end fashion.

"My brother Virgil was the first. He made so many strides for the house, and did so many things. He brought skate culture into this world – while being an American Black man. It's unreal the fact that I get to do this as well," said Williams.

LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault and his family, whom Williams has known for years, have been "extremely supportive" in his new role, Williams said. Arnault and his children, all of whom hold important positions in LVMH, were seated in the front row.

Williams was first introduced to the Arnault clan in a collaboration to design sunglasses with Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs in 2004.

Williams' appointment raised eyebrows despite his extensive fashion experience, including founding streetwear brands with Japanese designer Nigo and designing capsule collections at Chanel.

Williams brushed off skeptics who question his lack of formal fashion training. "I also didn't go to Juilliard for music and I'm doing okay," he said.