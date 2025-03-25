This Singapore fashion brand only makes shirts that make you feel like you’re wearing art
If statement-making shirts are your thing, you’d definitely find multiples styles to like from Plain Prints Project’s designs.
It’s all about the print for Plain Prints Project – a fact that one can no doubt tell from its name and looking at its online selection of clothing. The Singapore brand only sells one type of garment – men’s shirts, albeit in a selection of colourful prints that’s so extensive it’ll take you a while to finish browsing through them.
As you’d have already guess, the brand is owned by someone with an obsession with prints and fabrics. Oliver Hee works for his family’s business, dealing in fabrics as a distributor of high-end European textiles from Switzerland, London, France and Italy. “It’s a little hobby of mine to buy good-quality European fabrics to make my own clothes. Plain Prints Project started from my interest in fabrics, and it grew into a side hustle,” he said.
The 44-year-old did not set out to start a clothing brand – it all came together quite unintentionally. “Some friends had been asking where I get my clothes done because they love the fabric that was used. On special request, I started making shirts or pants for friends with unused fabric that I had,” he shared.
His friends were the ones who gave him the idea to start Plain Prints Project. “They got together and presented me with a gift – a website on which I could sell my creations. I was so surprised and did not want their efforts to go to waste, so I came up with the brand name and started selling online.”
PLAY ON PRINTS
In the beginning, he used fabrics from his own stash, as well as dead stock textiles to produce his shirts. “I wanted to ‘recycle' the fabric that nobody wanted, which would otherwise end up discarded. Then, I chanced upon a teen artist with autism, Alex (@theunskilledboy), on Instagram, and thought about turning his artworks into shirts for Plain Prints Project. His mother agreed to our discussion and it happened. It then sort of grew from there – ideas started floating in my head about how I can continue working with artists with autism to give further exposure to their work,” he shared.
Apart from working with artists, he also created prints of his own. Leveraging his business contacts in Italy, he worked with an Italian textile mill to realise his ideas for designs and get them printed onto fabric. “I’d send them drawings and mood boards, and then we’d work on the prints together, making changes along the way until every aspect about the design sits well with me,” he explained.
Over the two years since he started the brand, he’s already produced so many prints that he lost count of how many there are. “I just create [whenever I have an idea] and put it out. Plain Prints Project is meant for the customer to find something to complement his style. Some prints are more botanic in nature, some prints are influenced by heritage, and so forth – they can be inspired by anything that’s around me,” he said.
IN SUPPORT OF THE ENVIRONMENT
At Plain Prints Project, environmental sustainability and a slow-fashion approach are priorities. Every shirt is made upon order, which means they are only produced when orders are placed. They are also made from scratch – the process begins in Hee’s hands. “When I receive an order, I will measure, cut the fabric, send to the tailor and get it sewn. Once it’s done, I’ll give the garment a once-over and then send it off to the customer,” he said.
“Right from the start, I wanted the brand to be based on such a model. Consumers are now aware of the environmental harm of low-cost, fast-fashion manufacturing. I want people to take time and choose a print they like, and be willing to wait for the shirt to be ready (production takes about two weeks) – the Plain Prints Project customer is someone who appreciates and understands the process,” he added.
Hee also ensures that the fabrics he uses are environmentally friendly. “For example, the cotton that I use is 100 per cent certified eco-friendly. The pigment inks used in the printing process are certified to be non-toxic for the sake of the environment, and also the end user. Many fabric mills out there use heavy chemicals and do not properly dispose of the chemical-laden production waste. In contrast, the mill that produces our fabrics employs a fabric finishing process that requires only high heat and no chemicals whatsoever,” he explained.
MAKING SHIRTS A STARTING GROUND
Although any other garment can be an appropriate showcase for a colourful print, a shirt might be the most wearable and versatile among them – this is why Hee chose to focus on it. While there are a myriad prints to choose from at Plain Prints Project, there is, however, only one shirt style that’s officially available – for the moment.
“It took us (the tailor and myself) some time and many paper patterns to come up with the Plain Prints Project signature cut. We headed for a comfort fit that allows for movement but yet sits smartly on the body,” said Hee, who also shared that he has plans down the road to introduce more shirt cuts in different types of fabrics.
It’s not just men who are buying his shirts, too – he’s also sold a number to women, who like to wear his shirts as an oversized piece, or as an overshirt. “I’ve also had some special requests from friends to get shirts made for their children – but no, I currently do not have any plans to go into children’s wear,” he shared.
The business is mainly online, but Hee also takes it out to pop-up shopping events like Boutiques Singapore. Plain Prints Project has also been showcased at Design Orchard, the multi-label store that features promising Singapore fashion and lifestyle brands.
He produces a limited amount of stocks to get ready for such events, of course, so that they are available to customers. Plain Prints Project will be participating in the March instalment of Boutiques Singapore, and will also introduce two new styles at the event – a unisex kimono robe and a women’s shirt dress. Its signature shirts will be up on display, too – it’s a good chance for those who are curious about the brand to check out its wares in person.