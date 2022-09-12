Prabal Gurung uses United Nations as backdrop for New York fashion show
"It represents everything that we want to see in the world," the designer said of the location.
As an alert to the status quo, designer Prabal Gurung presented his spring 2023 collection of bold and bright colours on Saturday (Sep 10) at the old Japanese consulate on the United Nations Plaza.
Models of all sizes and gender, including the step-daughter to US Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff, helped the designer showcase his line of soft sheers coupled next to metallics and liquid-like gloves and leggings.
"It represents everything that we want to see in the world," Gurung said of the location.
He said his line also gives voice to the underrepresented.
"You know, spring 2023 is a celebration of those who are often monitored, scrutinised, watched, but rarely seen. You know, these are the people, misfits of the world."
New York Fashion Week will run until Sep 14.