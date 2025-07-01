Flawless nails on a budget: 9 studios in Singapore that offer reusable press-ons for every mood and aesthetic
Whether you like understated neutrals or bold statement art on your digits, these artists and studios offer customisable and ready-made press-ons that let you switch up your nail look in minutes – all without breaking the bank.
With the average gel manicure in Singapore costing S$40 to S$90 and taking up to three hours per session, more are turning to press-on nails as a practical alternative that delivers both style and savings.
Press-on nails offer a lower cost per wear – not only are they generally cheaper per set, they can also be reused multiple times. Each wear can last up to three weeks, and unlike traditional gel manicures that you’ll have to grow out (or soak off), press-ons can be swapped out as often as you like. That means you’re free to match your claws to your outfit, your mood, or even your weekend plans.
Many nail artists in Singapore now offer press-ons that are fully customisable to your nail shape and size, with hundreds of ready-to-wear options also available. Some throw in thoughtful perks too, like free removal services, starter kits, bundle discounts, and even on-the-spot application.
Here are nine brands to check out the next time your nails are due for a glow-up.
1. CHEWINGURNAILS
If you love nail art with serious personality, this artist is the one to watch. Her press-ons are all hand-painted, and the store’s signature style leans heavily into intricate linework, anime character portraits, Y2K chrome, and even gothic or tattoo-inspired sets.
While she doesn’t offer ready-made designs, each bespoke set is a canvas in itself – with past creations ranging from Studio Ghibli tributes to trending characters like Miffy and Hirono of Pop Mart fame.
More info on Instagram and TikTok.
Price range: S$28 to S$85
2. CLAWS BY IZUI
For ultra-glam nails that turn up the drama, Claws by Izui delivers. Her sets feature translucent jelly finishes, layered pearls, chibi-style characters, and dreamy airbrush effects.
Both custom and ready-made options are available, and if you love maximalist nails with a whimsical twist, this store’s aesthetic will be right up your alley. If you’re in the mood for a manicure instead, you can book a slot to swing by her Kovan studio.
More info on Instagram and her website.
Price range: S$65 to S$190
3. CO.NAILSG
This one is for the fine art girlies, as one quick scroll through this nail artist’s page reveals aesthetically pleasing sets inspired by Monet and Van Gogh’s famed artwork.
Beyond the highly-detailed hand-painted press-ons – often featuring florals, sparkles, and oil painting-esque strokes – this Choa Chu Kang-based studio also provides manicures and pedicures, along with henna and jagua body art.
More info on Instagram and WhatsApp.
Price range: From S$30 (for single colour nail sets; price will be quoted according to desired design)
4. LUNE STUDIOS
With dreamy packaging, a pastel-themed IG grid, and dainty designs, everything about Lune Studios is made for the girly girl. From ethereal colour palettes to shimmery gradients to soft sculptural 3D flowers, this brand’s press-on nails are the epitome of fully embracing your feminine side.
That’s not to say there isn’t any variety in aesthetics, as Lune Studios also offers designs in dark colour palettes and edgier themes like Halloween. Furthermore, you can choose from mystery sets, limited-edition monthly boxes, or opt for a fully custom order. The store also goes live weekly on TikTok, giving potential customers a closer look at the designs in action – often with exclusive in-stream discounts.
More info on Instagram and the website.
Price range: S$30 to S$135.
5. SPEKLE STUDIO
Each set showcased on Spekle Studio’s page feels like a tiny masterpiece, what with their painterly brushwork, metallic finishes, abstract textures, and unique colour combinations.
For something truly unique, there are exclusive designs released every month at special prices. If you like the element of surprise, you can also opt for a “mystery design” – a one-of-a-kind creation based on mood boards or image references you send in.
More info on Instagram and the website.
Price range: S$35 to S$90.
6. PRETTYFAIRSG
Whether you lean towards soft Korean-inspired designs, Barbiecore pinks or trendy swirl nails, this Yishun-based studio offers plenty of cute and colourful options to suit every style.
Both ready-made and customisable press-ons are available, and the studio even offers lash extension and brow services for a full beauty fix.
More info on Instagram, TikTok and Telegram.
Price range: From S$19.90 (10 per cent off with purchase of three sets or more amounting to S$80)
7. PINKY WINKY
While some of the brands on this list are purely online or studio-based, Pinky Winky has a physical outlet at Bugis Junction where you can browse and try on designs IRL. The store even has a nail bar where you can have your press-ons applied in minutes.
Beginners need not fret either, as you’ll receive step-by-step guidance to apply them. In addition to that, the in-store range includes designs you won’t find online. If you can’t make it to Bugis, its website still offers exclusive perks like bundle deals (buy two for 15 per cent off, three for 20 per cent, and four for 25 per cent), and you can receive your orders within five working days.
More info on Instagram and the website, or at Bugis Junction (11am–9.30pm daily).
Price range: S$29.90 to S$59.90.
8. NAIL LOVER
With over 1,000 designs available in both of its Jurong Point 2 and Raffles Place MRT outlets, Nail Lover offers one of the most extensive selections around.
Apart from that, every purchase of a press-on set comes with a full suite of complimentary services: a manicure, UV gel application, aftercare touch-up for fallen nails, and removal. All you have to do is book a slot online and you can have fresh claws in under 30 minutes – perfect for refreshing your nails over your lunch break.
More info on Instagram, and book at these links: Jurong Point 2 and Raffles Place MRT.
Price range: From S$33 (price of customised nails will be quoted according to desired design)
9. BLANCXNAILS
This studio delivers high-quality, handmade press-ons using Apres Gel-X nail extensions and features a catalogue of edgy, elegant and playful designs – from chrome French tips and glittery cateye finishes to nature-themed illustrations and Y2K-style patterns. Both customisable and limited ready-made sets are available.
New to press-ons? You’ll get 10 per cent off your first order, and there are ongoing bundle promos such as three sets for S$60 (June special) or S$110 for five sets. Manicures are also available at its studio, which is located in Admiralty.
More info on Instagram and TikTok.
Price range: S$25 to S$90.