Flawless nails on a budget: 9 studios in Singapore that offer reusable press-ons for every mood and aesthetic

With the average gel manicure in Singapore costing S$40 to S$90 and taking up to three hours per session, more are turning to press-on nails as a practical alternative that delivers both style and savings.

Press-on nails offer a lower cost per wear – not only are they generally cheaper per set, they can also be reused multiple times. Each wear can last up to three weeks, and unlike traditional gel manicures that you’ll have to grow out (or soak off), press-ons can be swapped out as often as you like. That means you’re free to match your claws to your outfit, your mood, or even your weekend plans.

Many nail artists in Singapore now offer press-ons that are fully customisable to your nail shape and size, with hundreds of ready-to-wear options also available. Some throw in thoughtful perks too, like free removal services, starter kits, bundle discounts, and even on-the-spot application.

Here are nine brands to check out the next time your nails are due for a glow-up.

1. CHEWINGURNAILS

If you love nail art with serious personality, this artist is the one to watch. Her press-ons are all hand-painted, and the store’s signature style leans heavily into intricate linework, anime character portraits, Y2K chrome, and even gothic or tattoo-inspired sets.