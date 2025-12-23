S$40 vs S$4,000: What’s the difference between regular and designer women’s white shirts?

Of all of my elusive wardrobe quests – the crisp white tee, the ideal pair of jeans, the forever little black dress – none has been quite as enduring as the search for the perfect white button-up shirt.

At some point after the pandemic, as post-work drinks became reaching for a cold-brewed tea from my kitchen fridge, I gave up on the LBD entirely. The white shirt, on the other hand, has only grown more essential.

Crisp yet easy, polished yet effortless, it is fashion’s ultimate blank canvas. While our male counterparts might head to their tailors to perfect a dress shirt, women arguably have more fun. Off the rack, we’re spoilt for choice: Classic cotton poplins, oversized boyfriend cuts, cropped or tuxedo styles, silk or satin variations.

Naturally, prices vary. You can pick up a boxy Oxford from Uniqlo for under S$40, a refined cotton poplin from COS or In Good Company for under S$250, or spend thousands on a luxury designer version.