Pull&Bear to close all Singapore stores on Feb 22, returns to be made at Zara VivoCity

Spanish fashion retailer Pull&Bear will close all its Singapore stores on Sunday (Feb 22).

In a notice displayed on their Singapore website, the brand says: “Our stores will close on Feb 22. Returns for purchases made both online and in stores, can still be made at Zara VivoCity. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team via: contact.sg [at] pullandbear.com.”

Pull&Bear is part of the Inditex Group, which also owns brands such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius.

While reasons for the closure remain unknown, it comes amid global store closures by the fast fashion retailer. According to a December 2025 report by USA Today, Zara’s parent company has closed more than 100 stores year-to-date as part of efforts to strengthen its financial position. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced it would close as many as 1,200 stores around the world to boost online sales.

In Singapore, Inditex Group’s brands have also previously scaled back. Bershka once operated physical stores at Bugis+, Ion Orchard and VivoCity, but a search on its website now indicates that no stores are found in Singapore.

Pull&Bear Singapore's website is currently unavailable for online purchases. It remains to be seen whether the brand will continue operating an online store in Singapore.

Shoppers who have recently made purchases are advised to check their receipts and note the return period. According to the brand’s notice, returns can be processed at Zara VivoCity after the closure on Feb 22, 2026.