Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Queen Elizabeth II dons Singapore-made brooch in latest public appearance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Queen Elizabeth II dons Singapore-made brooch in latest public appearance

The gold-and-diamond brooch, a Diamond Jubilee gift from the Singapore government, is reportedly one of the queen’s favourites.

Queen Elizabeth II dons Singapore-made brooch in latest public appearance
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wore the Bird of Paradise brooch at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Kishore Kalaichalvan
19 May 2022 11:33AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 11:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Queen Elizabeth II added a tropical touch to her bold outfit in her latest public outing. At the official opening on Tuesday (May 17) for London Rail’s new Elizabeth line, named in her honour, the monarch was seen wearing an intricate bird of paradise brooch – made of 18-karat yellow gold and inlaid with 61 diamonds – on her bright yellow wool coat. 

The Bird of Paradise Pendant and Brooch, crafted by Foundation Jewellers’ Thomis Kwan, is designed in the Singaporean atelier’s traditional Peranakan style combining local Malay and Chinese aesthetic influences.

In July 2012, a representative from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs purchased the S$6,800 (US$4,900) showstopper for then-President Tony Tan to present to the queen in commemoration of her Diamond Jubilee.  

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets staff who have been key to the Crossrail project, as well as Elizabeth Line staff who will be running the railway, including apprentices, drivers, and station staff at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, right, at Paddington station in London. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

Kwan and his wife only learned that the brooch had crossed land and sea to make its way into the queen’s personal collection three years later at a Peranakan convention, when a regular customer congratulated them on the fact. In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, Kwan said: “It is a miracle. Ten years ago, I would have thought that the Queen wearing our brooch would be impossible.” 

According to the blog From Her Majesty’s Jewel Vault, the queen has worn the brooch to public appearances more than 20 times since receiving it, for both “official engagements [and] personal occasions”, including her great-granddaughter Charlotte’s christening in 2015. The blog also noted how she had worn the piece on two occasions in January 2020, further suggesting that she has been “quite pleased with her gift”. 

Related:

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

Queen Elizabeth II jewellery Peranakan celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us