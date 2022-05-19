Queen Elizabeth II dons Singapore-made brooch in latest public appearance

Queen Elizabeth II added a tropical touch to her bold outfit in her latest public outing. At the official opening on Tuesday (May 17) for London Rail’s new Elizabeth line, named in her honour, the monarch was seen wearing an intricate bird of paradise brooch – made of 18-karat yellow gold and inlaid with 61 diamonds – on her bright yellow wool coat.

The Bird of Paradise Pendant and Brooch, crafted by Foundation Jewellers’ Thomis Kwan, is designed in the Singaporean atelier’s traditional Peranakan style combining local Malay and Chinese aesthetic influences.

In July 2012, a representative from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs purchased the S$6,800 (US$4,900) showstopper for then-President Tony Tan to present to the queen in commemoration of her Diamond Jubilee.