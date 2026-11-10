From Chanel 2.55 to Lady Dior: Why quilted bags remain fashion icons 70 years on

Take its soldiers' bag-inspired shoulder strap, for instance, which allowed women to go hands-free at a time when clutches and top-handle bags were the norm.

Then there was the quilting. Inspired by Chanel's love of horse riding and equestrian coats and covers, the diamond pattern would become one of the house's most recognisable signatures. More than 70 years later, it remains a visual shorthand for luxury, even as other designers have taken quilting in directions Chanel might never have imagined.

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

What quilting actually looks like on a bag, however, comes down to more than the stitches you can see. Much of its shape and texture, unsurprisingly, depends on what lies beneath them.

Softer leathers and generous padding create fuller, rounder surfaces, while firmer materials keep the lines cleaner and more controlled. Meanwhile, synthetics like nylon and polyester can take quilting in a lighter, sportier direction.

Thus, two bags can share the same quilted pattern and still look – and feel – almost nothing alike.

HOUSE STYLE

Quilting was hardly Chanel's alone, of course, and other houses developed their own recognisable geometric signatures. Dior's cannage, for instance, took inspiration from something less obvious than a handbag archive: chairs.