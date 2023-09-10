Ralph Lauren takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to New York Fashion Week

After the fashion show, big wooden barn-like doors opened from the runway "artist's loft" to a huge barnlike room – inspired by Lauren's ranch in Colorado – with long tables laden with pink roses and candles, where guests dined on lobster salad, filet mignon and grilled branzino.

Kaling said in an interview that she'd become a fan of the designer through her immigrant parents. "For them, if you wore Ralph Lauren, you had made it, you know, and so that became popularised in my house with Polo Ralph Lauren. So I love being here. It makes me feel really connected to my roots."

Brosnahan said she admired Lauren's clothes because they lasted for many years and contributed to sustainability. "Some of my favourite Ralph sweaters are 15, 20 years old," the actor said, "beautiful cashmere sweaters. We're having a conversation about sustainable fashion right now, and you can have less things if they're beautiful and they last a long time."

Model Sofia Richie said she admired the designer's consistency. "Through the years and years ... he's stayed true to his designs and the kind of woman that he dresses," she said.