Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses officially available in Singapore
Technology firm Meta and eyewear corporation EssilorLuxottica announced on Monday (Apr 20) that the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses are now available in Singapore.
The viral Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses have finally landed in Singapore. Technology firm Meta and eyewear corporation EssilorLuxottica announced on Monday (Apr 20) that the much-vaunted eyewear lines can be officially purchased via stores and retailers across the island; the glasses were previously only available through third-party sellers.
For those on Team Ray-Ban, you can now get glasses from the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner lines in stores.
If you're looking to snag the brand-new slimmer and lighter Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Blayzer and Scriber Optics eyewear, you'll have to wait till May 6.
All Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses come with 3K Ultra HD video capture with ultrawide HDR, 60 fps and an upgraded 12MP camera; hands-free filming with new capture modes including hyperlapse and slow motion; hands-free communication, including video calls, via WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct; a six-mic system with open-ear speakers and more.
Prices start from S$629 (US$494).
To commemorate the new launch, there will be a dedicated Ray-Ban Meta pop-up held at Orchard Road, outside Mandarin Gallery, from May 6 to 17.
Operating from 10am to 10pm daily, the pop-up will have the full collection of products and styles and visitors can receive custom engraving on their Ray-Ban Meta cases.
Oakley lovers, on the other hand, can now score glasses from the Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Meta Vanguard lines.
The former's battery will last up to eight hours of typical use and up to 19 hours on standby and comes with a charging case that can deliver up to 48 hours of charging on the go. On the camera front, you'll get a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Ultra HD 3K recording.
The Oakley Meta Vanguard's battery provides up to nine hours of use and six hours of continuous audio playback. Each pair of glasses comes with a charging case that provides an additional 35 hours. The glasses have a 12MP camera with a 124-degree wide-angle lens that records up to 3K resolution – with slow motion, hyperlapse and adjustable stabilisation. The glasses also help cut through noise while you're working out through their open-ear speakers with a five-mic, wind-optimised array.
Prices start from S$659.
More information about the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses is available on Meta's official website.