Style & Beauty

What do Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw and Jasmine Sokko have in common?
All three stars turned up in velvet suits at Gucci's newly refreshed flagship at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Mandopop singer JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono also similarly matched at the event.

Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw and Jasmine Sokko. (Photo: Gucci)

Serene Seow
Serene Seow
12 Nov 2021 11:43AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 11:43AM)
The velvet tux is having a moment. The celebrity trio Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw and Jasmine Sokko unanimously turned up at Italian luxury label Gucci’s newly refreshed flagship at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday (Nov 11) in velvet tuxedos.

The newly opened 10,555 sq ft store spans two levels and is home to both the men's and women's universes, as well as a newly launched decor and lifestyle collection.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeanette Aw. (Photos: Gucci)

Jeanette Aw wore a red velvet tux that is a remake of Tom Ford’s red Gucci tux that Gwyneth Paltrow famously wore to the 1996 MTV Music Awards.

Actress Rebecca Lim. (Photo: Gucci)

Rebecca Lim gave her logomania tux a Shakespearean spin by pairing it with a lace-trimmed, funnel-neck blouse.

Singer Jasmine Sokko. (Photo: Gucci)

Jasmine Sokko stuck to a classic black tux – black being the signature hue of the Singaporean singer.

Nathan Hartono and JJ Lin. (Photo: Gucci)

The male celebrities in attendance coincidentally also matched, with Mandopop singer JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono turning up with feather-trimmed suits.

Actress Fann Wong. (Photo: Gucci)

Other celebrities Fann Wong, Oon Shu An, Joel Tan, Narelle Kheng and Aisyah Aziz were also in attendance.

 

Source: CNA/yy

Related Topics

style & fashion celebrity Gucci

