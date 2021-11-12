What do Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw and Jasmine Sokko have in common?

The velvet tux is having a moment. The celebrity trio Rebecca Lim, Jeanette Aw and Jasmine Sokko unanimously turned up at Italian luxury label Gucci’s newly refreshed flagship at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday (Nov 11) in velvet tuxedos.

The newly opened 10,555 sq ft store spans two levels and is home to both the men's and women's universes, as well as a newly launched decor and lifestyle collection.