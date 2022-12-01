Is it okay to give away unwanted presents? The dos and don’ts of regifting to avoid embarrassing yourself

1. Regift with intention

Think carefully about the item and the person who will be receiving it to ensure that the gift is appropriate and suitable before regifting.

2. Present it well

Just because the item came gift-wrapped doesn’t mean that you should give it away in the same wrapper that you’ve already opened. Make the extra effort to re-wrap it so it looks presentable, and not shabby.

3. Combine regifted items with new pieces

If you feel that the item isn’t quite sufficient on its own, top it off with something else. For example, couple a beauty product that you’re regifting with a small pouch. This is a nice way to enhance a gift while also staying frugal.

4. Keep the tags on

Keep the brand tags on and the packaging of the item intact. Whenever you receive a gift that may not be up your alley, pause for a minute before snipping off the price tag, it may make a great gift for someone who will appreciate it more.

5. Regift if you have the same item

It’s fine to regift if you already possess the exact same thing but just be sure that the item hasn’t been personalised.

6. Be tasteful

You don’t need to tell the recipient that they’re receiving a regift. But if you have a close relationship with the person and prefer full disclosure, by all means, let them know that you’re regifting it to them because it suits them better. And if you think you’ve received a regifted present, be gracious and don’t make a big deal out of it.