Why buy when you can rent your next party look? These 5 places offer gorgeous dresses to suit every budget

We’re back to pre-pandemic normalcy. Well, almost. And you know what this means, right? All those year-end parties and gatherings that you’ve missed out on the last two years will be back with a vengeance.

The only setback? The possibility of too many parties and too few outfits. Not everyone has a sparkly dress that they can pull out in a jiffy. And no one wants to be seen recycling the same dress at back-to-back parties, right? But before you head out to buy a new outfit that you might only wear once or twice (at most), why not consider renting one instead?

Gown rental service owner Yan of 18atelier shared that many of her store’s customers have revealed that they’ve had buyer’s guilt, regretting paying good money for gowns that they’ve only worn once.

When you rent, not only do you get your pick of some fabulous outfits for different parties – Christmas, New Year’s Eve, prom, office D&D, but it’s also gentler on your wallet too. According to Joana Priou of Style Theory, renting an outfit does indeed make more financial sense. “Our members save an average of S$585 (minus the platform’s subscription cost) by renting monthly.”

But that’s not all. Ming Bridges, founder of Rentadella, shared that renting a dress is also a lot more sustainable. “By renting a dress from us, you’ve saved around 8,100 litres of water and over 15kg of CO2 emissions.”