Rice water for glossy hair – is there truth to it or is it just another TikTok trend?

Rice is a staple in Asian diets, an everyday food that we often take for granted. While this humble grain has a long history as an important beauty ingredient in countries like Japan and China, it has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity on TikTok as a viral beauty hack for lustrous hair, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Cardi B swearing by it.

But what’s the science behind it?

“Rice water has postulated benefits such as increasing the shine and silkiness of your hair. This is because rice water itself contains a lot of amino acids which are helpful for hair growth as they are the building blocks of the proteins that make up hair. Rice water also contains a lot of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E and selenium,” said Dr Angeline Yong of Angeline Yong Dermatology.

All of these benefits help to strengthen hair follicles, repair cuticles and increase shine. Dr Yong also added that due to its anti-inflammatory effects on the scalp, rice water can possibly help prevent dandruff too.