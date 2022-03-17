Singer Rihanna makes a statement with ‘rebellious’ maternity style

Pop star Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, and she is creating a whole new maternity style of her own – one she describes as “rebellious”.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer has been strutting her stuff at high profile events in outfits that show off her pregnant belly ever since she made the news of the pregnancy public. Case in point: The sheer, black Dior dress she wore to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

In an interview with Bustle, Rihanna said she refuses to buy any of the typical maternity clothes that women have been expected to wear, like maternity pants, jeans or dresses. Instead, she’s choosing to not do “whatever society told me to do before”.

“It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes,” she said.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy (in the past), I'd think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with (maternity style). Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. That's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work,” she added.

And she’s got celebrity fans cheering this look as well, such as reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who posted a photo on Instagram of Rihanna wearing a silver bralette with a matching black leather jacket and mini skirt and thigh-high boots and captioned it, “best pregnancy style ever”.

According to Rihanna, she is “having fun and being creative” with her styles and although she doesn’t want it to end, she is looking forward to the new challenge in her next stage of pregnancy – the “‘snap back’ body”.

When asked what she was most excited about, the soon-to-be mum told Bustle: “Meeting my baby! Are you kidding me? I got all the 3D scans and ultrasounds, and I can’t wait to meet them. And, you know, the diapers and whatnot will follow.”

Until then, she’s taking it one step at a time and “trying to embrace the journey as it comes because there's so much unknown”.