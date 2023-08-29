Your dream Rolex watch out of reach? 9 options that won't cost as much from Seiko, Tudor, Tissot and more
Classics in their own right, these timepieces from Seiko, Tissot, Tag Heuer, Longines, Tudor, Oris, Ball and Timex are worthy alternatives to some of the most sought-after Rolex models. It helps that they're available and at accessible prices.
When it comes to luxury watches that people aspire to own, it’s safe to say that Rolex ranks right at the top for many folks – be they watch enthusiasts or not.
Is recognisability the main reason behind the brand’s massively enduring appeal? Absolutely. Apart from that, it’s also got to do with its reputation for quality, performance, and how wearable and timeless its watches are, whether it’s a classic or sporty style.
Not everyone, however, can afford to splurge on a Rolex timepiece. Even those who can do so may not be able to get their hands on their desired model these days, given how famously scarce new stocks have become in recent years.
One good thing, despite this, is that there are many watches out there by other brands that look equally great. If you’re a fan of the classic or sporty styling that the Swiss watchmaker is known for, there are quite a number of good (not to mention more affordable and easily available) alternatives to consider.
These are from brands that are also known for their quality in relation to the price category that they belong to. Why not consider one of these while you work towards acquiring the Rolex of your dreams?
OYSTER PERPETUAL 41, FROM S$8,900
The signature classic among the brand’s offerings, this is one watch that finds favour with everyone – women and men alike – because it is simple, yet classy, and works with every occasion and outfit.
Option 1: Longines Conquest Classic, S$975
While Longines does produce sports watches, it is better known for its refined, classic aesthetic that shapes many of its collections. The Conquest Classic exemplifies this iconic style of the brand.
Option 2: Seiko Presage SPB203J1, S$1,605
Seiko, a leading brand among Japanese watchmakers and a name well known across the world, is known for its reliable and well-made watches. This timeless Presage model echoes the look of the Oyster Perpetual with its clean dial and three-link bracelet.
Option 3: Tag Heuer Carrera, S$4,500
SUBMARINER DATE, FROM S$14,350
Designed for underwater exploration, this functional diver’s watch is a popular all-rounder that is also appreciated for its sporty style when worn as an everyday timepiece. Its distinctive features include the rotating bezel for monitoring diving time and luminescent hour markers in simple geometric shapes that allow for clear reading.
Option 1: Tissot Seastar 1000 40mm, S$640
This diving watch is equipped with water resistance up to 300 metres and a convenient quick strap-change system that allows one to change the look of the watch in an instant.
Option 2: Oris Aquis Date Calibre 400, S$5,200
It features an in-house movement, produced entirely by the Swiss watchmaker, that boasts elevated levels of anti-magnetism, a five-day power reserve and a 10-year warranty period.
Option 3: Tudor Black Bay 54, S$5,320
GMT-MASTER II, FROM S$14,950
The most iconic variation of the GMT-Master II is undoubtedly the “Pepsi”, so named because of its red and blue rotating bezel. While the watch is now available with bezels in other colour pairings, the “Pepsi” remains the most recognisable and significant, since it bears the colours of the original GMT-Master II launched in the 1950s.
Option 1: Timex Harborside Coast Automatic 43mm, S$362
A nautical-style design inspired by diver’s watches, this Timex watch has an automatic movement, which makes it a good buy for its price.
Option 2: Ball Roadmaster Marine GMT Ceramic, S$4,400
This GMT watch provides an indication of three time zones and comes with a patented quick-set mechanism. On top of that, it is also a COSC-certified chronometer, which means that it is exceptionally precise at timekeeping.
Option 3: Tag Heuer Aquaracer, S$5,200