Your dream Rolex watch out of reach? 9 options that won't cost as much from Seiko, Tudor, Tissot and more

When it comes to luxury watches that people aspire to own, it’s safe to say that Rolex ranks right at the top for many folks – be they watch enthusiasts or not.

Is recognisability the main reason behind the brand’s massively enduring appeal? Absolutely. Apart from that, it’s also got to do with its reputation for quality, performance, and how wearable and timeless its watches are, whether it’s a classic or sporty style.

Not everyone, however, can afford to splurge on a Rolex timepiece. Even those who can do so may not be able to get their hands on their desired model these days, given how famously scarce new stocks have become in recent years.

One good thing, despite this, is that there are many watches out there by other brands that look equally great. If you’re a fan of the classic or sporty styling that the Swiss watchmaker is known for, there are quite a number of good (not to mention more affordable and easily available) alternatives to consider.

These are from brands that are also known for their quality in relation to the price category that they belong to. Why not consider one of these while you work towards acquiring the Rolex of your dreams?