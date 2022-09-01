Blackpink’s Rose becomes Sulwhasoo’s new global ambassador

Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo has named Blackpink’s Rose as its new global brand ambassador, with the 25-year-old singer revealing that the brand’s First Care Activating serum is the reason for her flawless complexion.

The K-pop star credits her mother for first introducing the brand to her; she fondly remembers smelling Sulwhasoo’s signature scent on her mother’s cheek as a child.

“It is an honour for me to be with Sulwhasoo as its brand global ambassador of the products which not only my Mom but also myself have been using for a long time,” Rose said.

Rose’s role as a “literal and figurative driving force behind the global popularity of Korean pop culture” resonates with the skincare brand. As its global ambassador, the singer will take on the role of a storyteller, showcasing different aspects of the iconic Korean beauty brand beyond its products.