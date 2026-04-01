'Liquid gold': Why roses remain skincare’s most luxurious power ingredient

Beyond its fragrance, roses are rich in bioactive compounds including antioxidants and essential lipids that help hydrate, soothe and protect the skin.

Several rose-derived ingredients are widely used in skincare today:

Rose essential oil , distilled from rose petals and valued for its antioxidant properties

Rose water , the aromatic water produced during distillation, known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory effects

Rosehip oil and extracts, derived from the fruit of the rose plant and rich in essential fatty acids, pro-vitamin A and vitamin C that help address pigmentation and visible signs of ageing

While roses have long been prized for their calming and hydrating properties, advances in extraction technology have introduced new actives such as rose stem cells and rose-derived PDRN, increasingly used in high-performance skincare.

One of the latest developments is rose PDRN, a vegan-friendly alternative to the traditional salmon-derived ingredient used in regenerative skincare. Extracted from the stem cells of the Damascus rose, it is designed to mimic skin-repair signals that stimulate cellular renewal, improve elasticity and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

Some studies also suggest that its smaller molecular structure may allow better penetration into the skin compared to conventional PDRN.

From refreshing facial mists to advanced anti-ageing treatments, these products harness the regenerative benefits of rose extracts to keep skin looking radiant and youthful.

5 ROSE-INFUSED SKINCARE BUYS FOR RADIANT SKIN

1. Chantecaille Pure Rosewater & Refreshing Face Mist, S$143