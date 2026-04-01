'Liquid gold': Why roses remain skincare’s most luxurious power ingredient
From Cleopatra’s milk baths to cutting-edge skincare technologies, the rose continues to prove why it remains one of beauty’s most prized ingredients.
For centuries, the rose has been revered not only for its beauty and fragrance, but also for its remarkable skincare benefits. From Cleopatra’s legendary milk baths infused with rose petals to today’s high-performance skincare formulas, the flower has long held a coveted place in beauty rituals.
Historical records suggest that the ancient Egyptians boiled rose petals into cosmetics and healing balms, while also infusing rose-scented oils to cleanse and protect the skin. Cleopatra herself was believed to add rose water and petals to her baths to soften and perfume the skin.
The flower’s beauty legacy evolved further in 10th-century Persia, when philosopher and physician Avicenna pioneered steam distillation – a breakthrough that made it possible to produce concentrated rose water.
During the Middle Ages, monks and nuns cultivated rose gardens within monasteries and abbeys. Roses were valued not only for their fragrance but also for their medicinal properties, known to have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects. Rose water was commonly used as both a facial toner and cleanser.
Around 250,000 rose petals are needed to produce just 5ml of pure rose essential oil.
By the 19th century, rose water had become a staple on women’s vanity tables across Europe, often blended into creams and lotions to hydrate and soften the skin.
It is little surprise that the rose, often called the Queen of Flowers, remains one of the most prized ingredients in fragrance and skincare.
Rose extracts are among the most expensive botanical ingredients in the beauty industry due to their labour-intensive harvesting process and low oil yield. Around 250,000 rose petals are needed to produce just 5ml of pure rose essential oil, which is why the extract is often referred to as “liquid gold”.
Beyond its fragrance, roses are rich in bioactive compounds including antioxidants and essential lipids that help hydrate, soothe and protect the skin.
Several rose-derived ingredients are widely used in skincare today:
- Rose essential oil, distilled from rose petals and valued for its antioxidant properties
- Rose water, the aromatic water produced during distillation, known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory effects
- Rosehip oil and extracts, derived from the fruit of the rose plant and rich in essential fatty acids, pro-vitamin A and vitamin C that help address pigmentation and visible signs of ageing
While roses have long been prized for their calming and hydrating properties, advances in extraction technology have introduced new actives such as rose stem cells and rose-derived PDRN, increasingly used in high-performance skincare.
One of the latest developments is rose PDRN, a vegan-friendly alternative to the traditional salmon-derived ingredient used in regenerative skincare. Extracted from the stem cells of the Damascus rose, it is designed to mimic skin-repair signals that stimulate cellular renewal, improve elasticity and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.
Some studies also suggest that its smaller molecular structure may allow better penetration into the skin compared to conventional PDRN.
From refreshing facial mists to advanced anti-ageing treatments, these products harness the regenerative benefits of rose extracts to keep skin looking radiant and youthful.
5 ROSE-INFUSED SKINCARE BUYS FOR RADIANT SKIN
1. Chantecaille Pure Rosewater & Refreshing Face Mist, S$143
Made from Rose de Mai petals harvested by hand, this mist is steam-distilled in artesian well water to preserve the flower’s antioxidant properties – the bloom is naturally rich in Vitamin C.
Paired with lactobacillus ferment, the formula helps purify the skin and reduce irritation.
The multi-purpose mist soothes and hydrates with every spritz. It can also be used to tame frizz on humid days or sprayed onto damp hair before blow-drying for smoother, more voluminous locks.
Available at Chantecaille counters at Tangs and Takashimaya.
2. Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum, S$195
This dual-phase serum hydrates and soothes dehydrated skin with more than 7,000 rose micro-droplets containing organic English rose oleo extract.
The rose petals are harvested by hand and steeped in oil to produce the extract. Antioxidant-rich rosa centifolia extract helps strengthen the skin barrier, while brown and red macro-algae boost hydration and plump the skin.
Available at Elemis flagship, #B1-16/16A ION Orchard.
3. Sisley Black Rose Concentrate, S$340
This serum features the brand’s black rose molecular extract derived from the first bloom of the Black Baccara rose grown in southern France.
Rich in anthocyanins, the extract helps protect skin cells against oxidative stress. It is paired with sea rockweed extract and vitamin B12 to soothe the skin and reinforce its natural defences.
The formula also incorporates a blend of hyaluronic acid, biosaccharide solution and plant extracts to plump the skin, refine texture and boost radiance.
Available at Sisley counters.
4. Lancome Absolue Longevity The Soft Cream, S$539
Inspired by regenerative aesthetic treatments, the brand developed its first DNA extraction technology using the signature rose of the Absolue range, resulting in its patented Absolue PDRN.
The ingredient helps support the skin’s natural regenerative processes, improving firmness and radiance while reducing visible signs of ageing. It is paired with Pro-Xylane and rose CO2 extract to nourish and protect the skin.
According to brand trials, Absolue PDRN demonstrated greater efficacy than traditional salmon-derived PDRN.
Available at Lancome counters.
5. Dior Prestige Les Nectars d’Exception, S$2,970
This four-week intensive skincare treatment features four concentrated formulas powered by Dior’s Rose de Granville, a rose developed specifically for Dior skincare and known for its potent anti-ageing properties.
The treatment harnesses two rare extracts from the flower – the first buds and a patented concentrated extract – incorporated into four formulas.
The regimen begins with an essence containing Rosapeptide and an AHA complex to refine skin texture. It is followed by an oil-in-water treatment that firms the skin, then a serum-in-gel that helps strengthen the skin’s structure and improve tone.
The final step is an emulsion infused with Rosapeptide, ferulic acid and ceramides to nourish the skin and reinforce the moisture barrier.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters.