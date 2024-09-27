Sports shoes for wide feet: 7 options that are designed to give you more room
Simply sizing up may not always solve your footwear fit issues – your best choice is to go for a style that is specially made to accommodate wider feet.
The main issue those with wide feet face is that standard-width shoes are unlikely to fit them well, since they tend to be too tight at the forefoot. Ill-fitting and thus uncomfortable shoes can bring about a host of problems, including blisters, bunions, foot pain and foot deformities, or even posture-related issues and back pain because they can affect your gait.
FIT MATTERS
It’s even more crucial to get the fit of your shoes right for sports activities like running or training in the gym, since they will place quite a lot of stress on your feet. As such, it’s not just about support, cushioning and flexibility where sports shoes are concerned for wide-footed individuals – a more generous shoe width and roomier toe box that can accommodate your feet properly are also necessary.
At the same time, do look out for qualities like a softer upper, which can provide that extra bit of give should your feet require a little more space allowance for friction-free comfort. The number of lacing holes, as well as their placement, can also affect the adjustability of the fit, which is another key factor to consider.
WHY ONLINE SHOE SHOPPING IS NOT A GOOD IDEA
This brings us to yet another important point you should note when shopping for sports shoes – buying them online may not be ideal for you, unless returns or exchanges are accepted by the merchant. It’s best for you to go into the stores and try the shoes on to get an exact idea of how they fit.
If you’re someone with wide feet, you are likely already aware that there isn’t exactly a huge range of ideal footwear options for you out there – whether it comes to regular or sport shoes.
The good news, however, is that most of the big sports gear brands do produce a number of wide-fit styles, even if they are limited and not always easy to come by. For your interest, here is a selection that can offer the wearing comfort and performance you are looking for.
1. SAUCONY GUIDE 14 WIDE, S$176.44
The soles on these are made with the brand’s specially formulated PWRRUN foam, which provide a higher level of responsiveness and a softer feel than most typical running shoe soles that are made out of EVA. Guide 14 is a streamlined shoe style designed for less bulk and an overall lighter feel on the foot.
Available at Saucony.
2. ADIDAS PUREBOOST 23 WIDE FEET, S$209
A pair of all-white sneakers are a staple in every shoe collection. These running shoes are well-cushioned for support and responsiveness, and have a mesh upper for airflow and a Stretchweb rubber outsole for flexibility. On top of all that, at least half of the upper is made from recycled materials as part of the brand’s environmental efforts.
Available at Adidas.
3. HOKA WOMEN BONDI 8 WIDE, S$259
The Bondi 8 model has a flared sole platform and thicker cushioning, which combine to provide foot stability, support and comfort. Ideal for walking or running, it also is a lightweight style, despite the chunky-looking sole that’s designed for better bounce and a plush feel.
Available at Running Lab.
4. ASICS GEL NIMBUS 25 WIDE, S$259
The engineered knit mesh upper accommodates wider feet, yet provides adequate support for stability, and is soft and ventilated for wearing comfort. If you need plenty of sole cushioning without the burden of added weight, the shoe is packed with the brand’s FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning and features its PureGel technology, which keeps it lightweight.
Available at Asics.
5. NEW BALANCE FRESH FOAM X 1080 V13, S$259
One look at the thick sole of this shoe and it’s obvious that it should rate high on cushioning and impact absorption. The midsole is made of lightweight and soft Fresh Foam X, while the solid rubber outsole provides forefoot support. It also features a “rocker” profile for a smooth, natural-feeling transition from heel to toe. On top of all that, it’s got a fit that accommodates wider feet and a brightly hued design that stands out.
Available at New Balance.
6. NIKE INVINCIBLE 3, S$269
The highly rated running-shoe model comes in a wide width and also an extra-wide width. The midsole of the reimagined Invincible 3 is wider and thicker than previous versions for better cushioned comfort – the shoe is also known for having the highest level of comfort among Nike’s lineup, in terms of sole cushioning.
Available at Nike.
7. ON RUNNING CLOUDFLYER 4 WIDE, S$289
The Cloudflyer is made for supreme comfort and comes with ample cushioning to absorb the impact of running, as well as On Running’s plushest ever tongue. The shoe also has a unique lacing system that allows for a higher level of adjustability and fit customisation – a huge plus for those with wide feet.
Available at Running Lab.