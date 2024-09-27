Sports shoes for wide feet: 7 options that are designed to give you more room

At the same time, do look out for qualities like a softer upper, which can provide that extra bit of give should your feet require a little more space allowance for friction-free comfort. The number of lacing holes, as well as their placement, can also affect the adjustability of the fit, which is another key factor to consider.

WHY ONLINE SHOE SHOPPING IS NOT A GOOD IDEA

This brings us to yet another important point you should note when shopping for sports shoes – buying them online may not be ideal for you, unless returns or exchanges are accepted by the merchant. It’s best for you to go into the stores and try the shoes on to get an exact idea of how they fit.

If you’re someone with wide feet, you are likely already aware that there isn’t exactly a huge range of ideal footwear options for you out there – whether it comes to regular or sport shoes.

The good news, however, is that most of the big sports gear brands do produce a number of wide-fit styles, even if they are limited and not always easy to come by. For your interest, here is a selection that can offer the wearing comfort and performance you are looking for.