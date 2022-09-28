Paris Fashion Week: Blackpink’s Rose, Hailey Beiber, Kate Moss packed front row of Saint Laurent
The hood – an iconic style favoured by the founder of the house – made a stylish return.
Dramatic 80s shoulders, column silhouettes – and hoods – harked from the heyday of the late Yves Saint Laurent at the Parisian stalwart's Tuesday evening show (Sep 27), all set to the twinkle of the Eiffel Tower.
The house founder fastidiously turned the "capuche" (French for hood) into one of his most iconic styles – originally inspired by the tubular sheath donned by dancer Martha Graham for her 1930 choreography Lamentation. So Saint Laurent would likely have looked fondly upon the offering by designer Anthony Vaccarello, who took this hood style and ran – or strutted – with it.