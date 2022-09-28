Paris Fashion Week: Blackpink’s Rose, Hailey Beiber, Kate Moss packed front row of Saint Laurent

A 90s refinement infused the glaringly 80s capuches that came in muted or caramel tones – hues also reminiscent of that garish era. This hood formed the base silhouette of many pared-down ensembles, which contrasted with statement gold earrings or large wooden bracelets, and oozed sex appeal. Heavy open wool coats and regal trenches, which caressed the floor, created a rectangular window frame through which to see the pants in some clever fashion theatre. Elsewhere, short turtlenecks on figure hugging jerseys evoked an aesthetic that screamed sensual pleasure.