Heard of salt-and-pepper diamonds? This Singaporean jeweller finds beauty in imperfections

Diamonds – in the traditional sense, at least – are prized for their sparkle and clarity. International gem-grading standards tell us that colourless, inclusion-free diamonds are the most sought-after, a fact supported by pricing that give higher value to these qualities.

But what if we told you that there’s another type of diamonds, quite the opposite of these, that is rising in popularity?

These unconventional diamonds, aptly described as salt-and-pepper, are speckled with heavy white and black inclusions – so large that they are visible to the naked eye. Admittedly, some might be startled at the first sight of them, because they look nothing like the diamonds we are used to seeing. Others, however, find themselves fascinated by their distinctive look.

But one isn’t supposed to be viewing them with the same “eye” that is applied to regular diamonds. Fans of these unusual gems love them because of their “cosmic” appearance, resembling stars in a galaxy. They do not scintillate like typical diamonds will, but still have a shine and depth, and are completely individual since each will bear inclusion “patterns” unique to it.