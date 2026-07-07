How Indonesian fashion brand Saya built a cult following with a signature dress that went viral

When the photos started flooding in, Ines Aryaniputri wasn’t prepared for what she was seeing.

Women were wearing Eila (Hebrew for bright, shining light) – the backless maxi slip dress from Saya’s very first collection – everywhere. On tropical holidays. At destination weddings. In maternity shoots and sunset dinners.

On social media, the sexy yet roomy dress had taken on a life of its own, far beyond anything Aryaniputri, 34, had imagined when she and her co-founder Dharu Dwihutami, 35, conceived it as a simple warm-weather piece for their womenswear brand.