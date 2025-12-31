The scalp care boom in Singapore: Why salons are now focusing on hair health from the root up

Gone are the days when a trip to the salon meant just a haircut, colour, or perm. Increasingly, clients are also booking scalp treatments or hair spas – sometimes even as standalone services. What was once an indulgent add-on has evolved into an essential step in self-care, driven by growing awareness of scalp health and a rise in hair and scalp concerns.

“Many salons now offer customised scalp and hair treatments as part of their core services – it’s no longer seen as an optional add-on,” said Ted Kim, founder of Suchehwa By Ted, a Korean hair salon with roots in Gangnam, Seoul.

“Clients view it as a key part of maintaining overall scalp and hair health. Many prefer visiting a salon over a hair clinic because it feels more relaxing, familiar, and less intimidating.”