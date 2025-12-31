The scalp care boom in Singapore: Why salons are now focusing on hair health from the root up
Salon services are evolving – scalp care is now a core part of hair health. Stylists and trichologists are working together to tackle hair loss and sensitivity.
Gone are the days when a trip to the salon meant just a haircut, colour, or perm. Increasingly, clients are also booking scalp treatments or hair spas – sometimes even as standalone services. What was once an indulgent add-on has evolved into an essential step in self-care, driven by growing awareness of scalp health and a rise in hair and scalp concerns.
“Many salons now offer customised scalp and hair treatments as part of their core services – it’s no longer seen as an optional add-on,” said Ted Kim, founder of Suchehwa By Ted, a Korean hair salon with roots in Gangnam, Seoul.
“Clients view it as a key part of maintaining overall scalp and hair health. Many prefer visiting a salon over a hair clinic because it feels more relaxing, familiar, and less intimidating.”
COMFORT, FAMILIARITY, AND FLEXIBILITY
Discussing hair or scalp issues with a trusted hairstylist can feel far less daunting – and much less awkward – than with an unfamiliar trichologist or dermatologist. Hairstylists often act as “first responders”, spotting early signs of distress such as dry flakes, scalp imbalance, or thinning hair.
“When clients come in for a haircut, we’re often the first to notice scalp issues – usually caused by stress, weather changes, or environmental factors,” said Yann Beyrie, founder and director of Yann Beyrie Salon. “Most clients don’t even realise it until we point it out.”
Another reason for the salon shift is flexibility. Specialist hair clinics often require clients to commit to multiple treatment sessions. “Our clients tell us they dislike being locked into expensive packages,” added Beyrie. “At our salon, we base recommendations on hair analysis. Clients can try one session and decide later if they want to continue.”
TECHNOLOGY IS CHANGING THE GAME
Thanks to new technology, salons can now offer treatments that rival those at specialist clinics. At Chez Vous: HideAway Hair Salon, for example, chronic hair loss is treated using Intensive Exosome Needle-free Mesotherapy.
“We use low molecular weight exosomes – the same ones used in Korean hair clinics – but apply them through a pain-free, non-invasive method, rather than microneedling,” explained Eugene Teo, brand director of Chez Vous: HideAway Hair Salon.
Teo observed that frequent chemical treatments often damage clients’ hair and scalp. “Scalp protection is often overlooked, and once it’s damaged, recovery is difficult, time-consuming, and costly,” he said. “Unlike the face, people tend to neglect the scalp because it’s not visible – until problems arise.”
To address this, Chez Vous introduced the 15-step Trichofusion Hair Service, a comprehensive treatment designed to protect and repair the scalp before and during chemical services. Inspired by multi-step Korean scalp rituals, Trichofusion combines trichology science, molecular repair, and sensorial spa elements – all within just 15 extra minutes of salon time.
“Clients already know scalp care is important, but few take action,” Teo added. “So instead of waiting, we include it in our services. It’s like sunscreen – everyone knows it’s essential, but not everyone uses it. We want scalp care to become just as routine.”
WHAT THE DOCTOR SAYS
Dermatologists, however, advise some caution. While salon treatments can soothe, hydrate, and calm the scalp, they may not address deeper medical issues.
“In general, in-salon scalp and hair treatments provide temporary relief for mild problems such as dryness, itchiness, or flaking after chemical processing,” said Dr Eileen Tan, dermatologist at Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates. “If you experience persistent itching or excessive hair fall, it’s best to consult a doctor or dermatologist for proper diagnosis. Tests such as blood work or scalp analysis may be necessary.”
For chronic hair loss, clinical options may include medication, low-level laser therapy, or even surgical restoration, depending on severity.
A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO HAIR HEALTH
Seeking help from a trichologist can also be beneficial. Leonica Kei, founder and principal trichologist of Leonica K Trichology, has observed a clear shift in attitudes over the past two decades.
“Today, there are far more players offering hair-loss solutions, and demand for hair transplants has surged,” she said. “Social media – especially influencers showing before-and-after results – has fuelled interest, though it can also create unrealistic expectations.”
Hair loss, in particular, is on the rise. Kei has seen more cases of alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss, especially during and after COVID-19. “We’re also seeing younger clients – some as young as 12 to 15 – experiencing thinning or excessive shedding,” she noted.
In response, Kei has expanded its offerings with low-level laser therapy and other advanced equipment, while maintaining a holistic approach that considers scalp health, lifestyle, and long-term care. “Our goal is to help clients of all ages – from eight to 70 – maintain healthy hair density,” she said.
SCIENCE MEETS SPA
Bridging the gap between medical science and luxury salon is Anagen Scalp, which opened in 2024 at Pacific Plaza. The centre describes itself as a “regenerative-science scalp centre,” combining medical-grade technologies with a spa-like experience.
“Our treatments are drug-free, pain-free, and clinically backed,” said Elizabeth Leong, consultant at Anagen Scalp. “They’re developed in collaboration with doctors but delivered in a luxurious, private setting.”
Anagen’s key technologies include exosome therapy, plasma infusion, and scalp electroporation – all designed to repair the scalp’s ecosystem and promote healthy hair growth. Each treatment is fully modular and customised to suit the client’s scalp condition, hair-loss stage, and goals.
Leong noted a rise in scalp sensitivity and thinning. “Common triggers include stress, post-COVID shedding, diet changes, and chemical over-processing,” she said. “But the good news is that many forms of hair loss are reversible if treated early.”
A NEW NORMAL FOR SCALP CARE
From high-end salons to medical-grade scalp centres, it’s clear the scalp is finally getting the care it deserves. The growing popularity of in-salon scalp treatments reflects a broader wellness movement – one that values prevention, protection, and holistic hair health.
Today, scalp care is no longer a luxury or an afterthought. It’s fast becoming as essential as washing, colouring, or styling – the foundation of truly healthy, beautiful hair.