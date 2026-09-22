Scalp micropigmentation can make thinning hair look fuller – but is it really a good quick fix?

You’ve likely seen the dramatic transformations on your social media feed – a receding hairline or sparse parting suddenly looks filled in, creating the appearance of a much fuller head of hair. What looks almost like magic is actually scalp micropigmentation, a cosmetic procedure that has been gaining traction in the beauty and aesthetics scene.

The technique, which involves skin micropigmentation (also known as cosmetic tattooing), isn’t exactly new. If you’re familiar with eyebrow microblading or semi-permanent makeup, you’ll have an idea of how it works – these treatments similarly involve depositing specialised pigments into the skin.

It’s easy to see why scalp micropigmentation is becoming increasingly popular. For anyone bothered by thinning hair, it can seem like a relatively straightforward way to disguise sparse areas without surgery. But is it really the quick fix it appears to be? How exactly does it work on the scalp, and more importantly, is it suitable for everyone?

Dr Shirley Kwee, medical director of Cambridge Medical Group, shares what you should know about the procedure – and the points worth considering before committing to it.